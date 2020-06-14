217 Apartments for rent in Burbank, CA with garage

Apartment List
Burbank apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Northwest District
19 Units Available
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,758
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,066
1543 sqft
*Empire Landing is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Burbank Award for three consecutive years.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
McNeil
7 Units Available
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,798
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,946
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning manicured landscape. Updated amenities including a fireplace, gym and on-site laundry. Two pools to enjoy along with three state-of-the-art fitness centers. Updated appliances. On-site hot tub, media room and grill area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
McNeil
4 Units Available
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,166
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
983 sqft
Modern apartment community close to Highway 134 and Olive Avenue. Spacious apartments have a dishwasher, a range, a refrigerator and a patio/balcony. Community includes a sauna, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,197
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Magnolia Park
26 Units Available
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,775
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1032 sqft
Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are all features of the award-winning design of Parc Pointe Apartments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
McNeil
6 Units Available
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,695
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
923 sqft
Brighton Vista Apartments offer comfortable apartment-home living known for its individuality and privacy.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Toluca Lake
4 Units Available
Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,695
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
850 sqft
Valley Apartments are conveniently located in the southwest corner of Burbank, which is adjacent to the Township of Toluca Lake. Several large floor plans are offered in this 3 story building with elevator access to all floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
2 Units Available
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury awaits at Taiko Village Condos & Townhomes. Our modern Burbank apartments offer contemporary 1 and 3 bedroom condos as well as 2 bedroom tri-level town homes. Taiko Village now offers short-term leases and furnished unit options.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
McNeil
Contact for Availability
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,750
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Stop by Toluca Terrace Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment, Toluca Terrace Apartments has what you’re looking for! The gourmet kitchen combined with an

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2216 N. Frederic St
2216 North Frederic Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2161 sqft
Stunning NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 Br 2.5 Ba with quick access to the I-5 Freeway. - This one won't last! Soaring ceilings and tons of windows illuminate this open floor plan with rich hardwood floors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2330 N Catalina
2330 North Catalina Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
Marvelously Modern Three Bedroom Two Bathroom With Two-Car Garage In Burbank - Situated in the highly sought out Burbank neighborhood, this triplex is filled with luxury.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1916 Rosita Ave
1916 Rosita Avenue, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1453 sqft
3 BR, 2 BA Home in Great Burbank Neighborhood - Fantastic leasing opportunity in Burbank. Located in a great neighborhood, close to Glenoaks Boulevard, this custom remodeled, partially furnished 3 BR, 2 BA home contains 1,453 sqft.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Toluca Lake
2 Units Available
4319 W Olive Ave
4319 Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Luxurious 2+2 This is an end unit with plenty of privacy. Very safe and quite neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Magnolia Park
1 Unit Available
1017 North Screenland Drive
1017 North Screenland Drive, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Duplex home property rental in a very walkable and very bikeable rated Magnolia Park neighborhood in Burbank.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2448 North Naomi Street
2448 North Naomi Street, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
113 Available 07/01/20 Altair Luxury Apartments in Burbank! Contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347 to set up a visit! 2430 North Naomi Street Burbank, CA 91504 These luxurious apartments are flushed with natural sun light to enhance your personal

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Adjacent
1 Unit Available
1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D
1007 West Angeleno Avenue, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Cute Move-in Ready 2 Br 1 Ba Apartment with Lots of Storage! - Available now! Lovely, light and bright second floor unit with balcony in the heart of Burbank.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2929 N Lincoln Street
2929 North Lincoln Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1630 sqft
This spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home at 1,630 square feet with a 6,651 square foot lot boasts a large living room, a kitchen with plenty of natural light, Central Air and Heat, Washer and Dryer, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Tankless Water

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Magnolia Park
1 Unit Available
4208 W CHANDLER
4208 West Chandler Boulevard, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
825 sqft
Renovated storybook cottage cottage is located on quiet Chandler Bikeway in Burbank, which is known for excellent schools.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
500 North 6th Street
500 East Sixth Street, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
750 sqft
Deluxe apartment Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Burbank. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
732 E Palm Avenue
732 East Palm Avenue, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1510 sqft
Now for Lease! An Elegant approach to living! Situated near Kenneth Road on a tree lined street, is a stunning Townhome for Lease. Boasting a fabulous floor-plan with 3 bedrooms. 2.5 bathrooms and a 2-car garage and a storage room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1009 E Palm Avenue
1009 East Palm Avenue, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1863 sqft
One Story home located on Burbank Hillside.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
407 University Avenue
407 University Avenue, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1680 sqft
Hurry! Don’t miss out on this gorgeous Burbank hillside home for lease! Located in a great Burbank neighborhood, this 1,680 SqFt home offers two bedrooms, one and a half baths, plus a den with a closet which can be converted into a third bedroom.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
706 E Magnolia Boulevard
706 Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
700 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home with updated kitchen, washer/dryer, refrigerator, stove. Attached 1 car garage, private yard. Burbank unified. Separate utilities.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Toluca Lake
1 Unit Available
4140 Warner Boulevard
4140 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful fully furnished and renovated condo including central air and heat throughout the unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Burbank, CA

Burbank apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

