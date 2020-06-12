Apartment List
184 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Burbank, CA

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Northwest District
20 Units Available
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1113 sqft
*Empire Landing is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Burbank Award for three consecutive years.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,292
934 sqft
Live, relax, and enjoy the perfect home at Metropolitan Place Apartments. Located near downtown Burbank, residents can enjoy gourmet restaurants, exciting shopping, and entertainment of all kinds.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
McNeil
5 Units Available
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
983 sqft
Modern apartment community close to Highway 134 and Olive Avenue. Spacious apartments have a dishwasher, a range, a refrigerator and a patio/balcony. Community includes a sauna, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
$
Northwest District
72 Units Available
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
966 sqft
Close to top attractions such as Warner Bros. Studios, Griffith Park and Los Angeles Zoo. Modern apartments in a community with a two-story fitness center, multiple swimming pools and a loft lounge with Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
$
27 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1014 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
2 Units Available
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1408 sqft
Luxury awaits at Taiko Village Condos & Townhomes. Our modern Burbank apartments offer contemporary 1 and 3 bedroom condos as well as 2 bedroom tri-level town homes. Taiko Village now offers short-term leases and furnished unit options.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
McNeil
5 Units Available
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
923 sqft
Brighton Vista Apartments offer comfortable apartment-home living known for its individuality and privacy.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Magnolia Park
27 Units Available
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1032 sqft
Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are all features of the award-winning design of Parc Pointe Apartments.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Toluca Lake
5 Units Available
Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
850 sqft
Valley Apartments are conveniently located in the southwest corner of Burbank, which is adjacent to the Township of Toluca Lake. Several large floor plans are offered in this 3 story building with elevator access to all floors.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
McNeil
Contact for Availability
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
860 sqft
Stop by Toluca Terrace Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment, Toluca Terrace Apartments has what you’re looking for! The gourmet kitchen combined with an

1 of 12

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2448 North Naomi Street
2448 North Naomi Street, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
113 Available 07/01/20 Altair Luxury Apartments in Burbank! Contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347 to set up a visit! 2430 North Naomi Street Burbank, CA 91504 These luxurious apartments are flushed with natural sun light to enhance your personal

1 of 25

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Toluca Lake
2 Units Available
4319 W Olive Ave
4319 Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Luxurious 2+2 This is an end unit with plenty of privacy. Very safe and quite neighborhood.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Northwest District
1 Unit Available
1323 N Beachwood Dr.
1323 North Beachwood Drive, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
833 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home for lease! Formal living room with wood like floors, kitchen with tile counters, freshly painted cabinets and hardwood like flooring. Laundry area off kitchen with access to backyard area.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
407 University Avenue
407 University Avenue, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1680 sqft
Hurry! Don’t miss out on this gorgeous Burbank hillside home for lease! Located in a great Burbank neighborhood, this 1,680 SqFt home offers two bedrooms, one and a half baths, plus a den with a closet which can be converted into a third bedroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
1903 Grismer Avenue
1903 Grismer Avenue, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Apartment in Burbank.

1 of 13

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Northwest District
1 Unit Available
1141 N. Parish Pl
1141 North Parish Place, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1200 sqft
Spacious Townhouse with Private Patio and Garage - Updated, spacious and bright two story Burbank Townhome (bedrooms are situated upstairs for privacy with the living and dining area downstairs). The building is located on a lovely tree lined street.
Results within 1 mile of Burbank
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
North Hollywood
17 Units Available
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
1031 sqft
Close to local theatres, galleries and stores, this NoHo development features amenities such as covered private patios, large walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and breakfast bars in all units.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
Grandview
4 Units Available
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1045 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments are access controlled and renovated with updated kitchens, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, patio/balcony. Amenities include pool, hot tub, gym and bbq/grill area. Easy access to Golden State Freeway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Hollywood
7 Units Available
The Social
11011 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,559
1202 sqft
In the heart of the NoHo Arts District, you’ll find The Social, an apartment community like no other in North Hollywood.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Studio City
10 Units Available
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1170 sqft
This upscale community is located right in the San Fernando Valley. Apartments feature large gourmet kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, a resident lounge, and a lap pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Hollywood Hills West
135 Units Available
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
Dual always-open fitness centers, 24-hour maintenance, on-site dry cleaning and e-payments make this pet-friendly community a convenient option. Furnished units available. Located next to Universal Center and the Los Angeles River.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Hollywood
44 Units Available
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
974 sqft
Stunning views of the Noho Arts District. Luxury features including stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill and concierge service. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
North Hollywood
1 Unit Available
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
900 sqft
Blix32 Apartments offers affluent accommodations with an urban work-live feel. Our prestigious community is located in Toluca Lake, California. Step into our pet-friendly and controlled access community into endless possibilities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Valley Village
2 Units Available
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
NoHo Gallery Apartments in North Hollywood CA is located in the heart of the NoHo Arts District. This gated apartment community is actually two complementary buildings on Morrison Street.

June 2020 Burbank Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Burbank Rent Report. Burbank rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burbank rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Burbank Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Burbank Rent Report. Burbank rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burbank rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Burbank rents declined significantly over the past month

Burbank rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Burbank stand at $1,616 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,077 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Burbank's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Burbank over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Burbank

    As rents have fallen moderately in Burbank, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Burbank is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Burbank's median two-bedroom rent of $2,077 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% decline in Burbank.
    • While rents in Burbank fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Burbank than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Burbank is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

