169 Furnished Apartments for rent in Burbank, CA

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Northwest District
73 Units Available
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,550
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,762
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
966 sqft
Close to top attractions such as Warner Bros. Studios, Griffith Park and Los Angeles Zoo. Modern apartments in a community with a two-story fitness center, multiple swimming pools and a loft lounge with Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,197
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Rancho Adjacent
10 Units Available
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,645
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
617 sqft
Luxury community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Units feature air conditioning, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. Located close to Mountain View Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
2 Units Available
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury awaits at Taiko Village Condos & Townhomes. Our modern Burbank apartments offer contemporary 1 and 3 bedroom condos as well as 2 bedroom tri-level town homes. Taiko Village now offers short-term leases and furnished unit options.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Toluca Lake
1 Unit Available
The Melody
4115 Hood Avenue, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
This 1960's retro themed luxury apartment building with mid-mod decor transport you back to an era of opulence and American optimism. If you are looking for a one of a kind nostalgic experience that is absolutely beyond compare, then look no further.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1916 Rosita Ave
1916 Rosita Avenue, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1453 sqft
3 BR, 2 BA Home in Great Burbank Neighborhood - Fantastic leasing opportunity in Burbank. Located in a great neighborhood, close to Glenoaks Boulevard, this custom remodeled, partially furnished 3 BR, 2 BA home contains 1,453 sqft.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Toluca Lake
2 Units Available
4319 W Olive Ave
4319 Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Luxurious 2+2 This is an end unit with plenty of privacy. Very safe and quite neighborhood.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3157 N Frederic St Rear
3157 North Frederic Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,500
450 sqft
Unit Rear Available 08/01/20 Studio-Guesthouse 2 blocks from Woodbury Campus - Property Id: 66119 Private entrance. Plenty of parking. Quiet hillside neighborhood near shopping and hiking trails. Wi-Fi included. Utilities included.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Toluca Lake
1 Unit Available
4140 Warner Boulevard
4140 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful fully furnished and renovated condo including central air and heat throughout the unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3023 Scott Road
3023 Scott Road, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1120 sqft
Location, Location, Location!! Welcome to this fully furnished home, with all appliances & ALL UTILITIES included!! This open floor plan home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a fireplace in the family room! The hot features of the home include a
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Hollywood Hills West
125 Units Available
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,535
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
Dual always-open fitness centers, 24-hour maintenance, on-site dry cleaning and e-payments make this pet-friendly community a convenient option. Furnished units available. Located next to Universal Center and the Los Angeles River.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Hollywood
1 Unit Available
5733 FULCHER AVE
5733 Fulcher Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Hollywood
1 Unit Available
5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205
5224 Denny Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
840 sqft
Specious partially furnished 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo in the NoHo Arts District - Amazing, partially furnished condo located in desirable NOHO neighborhood.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Hollywood
1 Unit Available
10952 Kittridge Street
10952 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1675 sqft
Available 07/15/20 North Hollywood Living Live, work, and play in North Hollywood. This two-story home features three-bedrooms, three-baths, with nearly 1,700 sqft of living space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Valley
1 Unit Available
7815 Via Genova
7815 Via Genova, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1300 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Hollywood
1 Unit Available
5622 Riverton Avenue
5622 Riverton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
600 sqft
Fully furnished one bedroom bungalow apartment in North Hollywood.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
North Hollywood
1 Unit Available
5238 Denny Avenue
5238 Denny Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1000 sqft
PROFESSIONALLY FURNISHED 2 Bedroom + 2 Baths Mid-Century Home located in the heart of the NOHO arts district with Approx. 1000 sq.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollywood Hills West
1 Unit Available
3410 N Knoll Drive
3410 North Knoll Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
700 sqft
Lake Hollywood beautiful retreat available for lease. This guesthouse is located within minutes to everything! The property is located in a quite and residential community where even celebrities are neighbors.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Greater Toluca Lake
1 Unit Available
5108 Strohm Avenue
5108 Strohm Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,750
2360 sqft
Country style charm and sophistication are perfectly embodied in this gorgeous, designer decorated and furnished home. This stunning, one-of-a-kind 3 bedroom 3 bath property is located on one of the best streets in the upscale Toluca Lake area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Hollywood Hills West
34 Units Available
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,352
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1333 sqft
Pet-friendly loft, studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, quartz counters, fireplace, patio/balcony. Enjoy community pool, fitness center, media room, conference room. Walk to public transit, dining, shopping, entertainment. Near Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood Freeway.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Vineyard
18 Units Available
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,050
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,338
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,377
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Hollywood
23 Units Available
sunset vine
1555 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,850
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1294 sqft
Smoke-free community located on Sunset Boulevard, featuring a 24-hour lobby, sun deck, fully equipped business center, and dry sauna. Homes feature oversized windows, central air-conditioning, and garden tubs. Minutes away from downtown LA.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
$
Hollywood
6 Units Available
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,255
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1125 sqft
Central Park, The Grove and the Hollywood Forever Cemetery are easily accessed from this community. Property features include a lounge, theater, business center and rooftop deck. Apartments include alarm systems, satellite television and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Studio City
23 Units Available
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,309
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1109 sqft
Convenient to Universal City/Studio City Metro Station and several freeways. Pet-friendly apartment community in the thriving Studio City neighborhood. Multiple indoor and outdoor recreation areas, including an outdoor kitchen and a two-story fitness center.

June 2020 Burbank Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Burbank Rent Report. Burbank rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burbank rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Burbank Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Burbank Rent Report. Burbank rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burbank rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Burbank rents declined significantly over the past month

Burbank rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Burbank stand at $1,616 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,077 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Burbank's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Burbank over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Burbank

    As rents have fallen moderately in Burbank, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Burbank is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Burbank's median two-bedroom rent of $2,077 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% decline in Burbank.
    • While rents in Burbank fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Burbank than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Burbank is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

