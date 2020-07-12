/
404 Apartments for rent in McNeil, Burbank, CA
8 Units Available
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,140
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
983 sqft
Modern apartment community close to Highway 134 and Olive Avenue. Spacious apartments have a dishwasher, a range, a refrigerator and a patio/balcony. Community includes a sauna, gym and pool.
2 Units Available
Oaks
330 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,750
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
963 sqft
The Oaks is located on a quiet tree-lined street in heart of Burbank. Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are features of the award-winning design of The Oaks apartment homes.
4 Units Available
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
923 sqft
Brighton Vista Apartments offer comfortable apartment-home living known for its individuality and privacy.
1 Unit Available
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,800
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning manicured landscape. Updated amenities including a fireplace, gym and on-site laundry. Two pools to enjoy along with three state-of-the-art fitness centers. Updated appliances. On-site hot tub, media room and grill area.
Contact for Availability
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,750
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Stop by Toluca Terrace Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment, Toluca Terrace Apartments has what you’re looking for! The gourmet kitchen combined with an
1 Unit Available
4412 W Verdugo Ave
4412 West Verdugo Avenue, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
909 sqft
Available 07/31/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 317876 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY
1 Unit Available
355 N. Maple St. Unit 231
355 North Maple Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,450
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1Bathroom Burbank Condo! Ready for Move-In! - This Mediterranean style condo is located in the desirable Entourage HOA. The condo offers an open floor plan with one spacious bedroom and one full bathroom.
1 Unit Available
301 N California Street
301 North California Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1015 sqft
Located nearby to Walt Disney Studios in Burbank is a 3-bedroom, 2 bath, unit ready for lease! A warm inviting porch welcomes you upon entry to the spacious living room which features large windows, recessed lighting, and sleek flooring.
1 Unit Available
303 N California Street
303 North California Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1015 sqft
Located nearby to Walt Disney Studios in Burbank is a 3-bedroom, 2 bath, unit ready for lease! This is located on the second floor, with a separate entrance into a bright spacious living room that features a unique shed ceiling, recessed lighting,
Results within 1 mile of McNeil
113 Units Available
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,575
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1000 sqft
Dual always-open fitness centers, 24-hour maintenance, on-site dry cleaning and e-payments make this pet-friendly community a convenient option. Furnished units available. Located next to Universal Center and the Los Angeles River.
27 Units Available
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,775
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1032 sqft
Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are all features of the award-winning design of Parc Pointe Apartments.
6 Units Available
Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,695
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,095
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
850 sqft
Valley Apartments are conveniently located in the southwest corner of Burbank, which is adjacent to the Township of Toluca Lake. Several large floor plans are offered in this 3 story building with elevator access to all floors.
1 Unit Available
4639 Cahuenga Blvd.
4639 Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2100 sqft
4639 Cahuenga Blvd. Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 bed/4 bath Townhome in Toluca Lake Available for Lease - Built-in 2018, this 4 bed 4 bath open floor-plan home is exactly what you’re looking for.
1 Unit Available
1017 North Screenland Drive
1017 North Screenland Drive, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Duplex home property rental in a very walkable and very bikeable rated Magnolia Park neighborhood in Burbank.
1 Unit Available
10640 Woodbridge St 203
10640 Woodbridge St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1500 sqft
Verona Villas - Property Id: 224711 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Apartment Home. Small Community, Parking Included, Onsite Fitness Center.
1 Unit Available
The Melody
4115 Hood Avenue, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
This 1960's retro themed luxury apartment building with mid-mod decor transport you back to an era of opulence and American optimism. If you are looking for a one of a kind nostalgic experience that is absolutely beyond compare, then look no further.
1 Unit Available
613 N Reese Place
613 North Reese Place, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,775
1100 sqft
Lovely home on tree lined street within a short walk to the Chandler Bike Path. 3 bedrooms and den or possible 4th bedroom and 2 bathrooms. . Fireplace in living room. Hardwood floors in LR and DR and carpet in bedrooms. Central heat and air.
1 Unit Available
4445 Cartwright
4445 Cartwright Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1043 sqft
Very spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Toluca Lake condo with lots of space in the living room and dining area with separate work/office space and wet bar. Community amenities include: swimming pool, recreation room with pool table and welcoming lobby.
2 Units Available
4319 W Olive Ave
4319 Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Luxurious 2+2 This is an end unit with plenty of privacy. Very safe and quite neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
10700 ST MOORPARK
10700 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,795
500 sqft
A Rare opportunity to rent one of the best location studio house in Toluca Lake area... Must See to appreciate!! This Beautiful & fully upgraded studio boosts around 500 living sqft, featuring fun Lifestyle in a great & active neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
507 North Niagara Street
507 North Niagara Street, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
800 sqft
Beautifully maintained and newly updated 2 bdrm 1 bath single floor front unit in a duplex with a large fenced front yard, wood-like flooring, microwave, stove/oven, central AC, and all the mid century charm one could want.
1 Unit Available
4349 CAHUENGA
4349 Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1300 sqft
Amazing light & bright 2 bed 2 full bath 2 story townhome available now in prime Toluca Lake. Elegant unit has been remodeled with hardwood floors, lighting, custom paint, and crown molding. Gorgeous kitchen cabinetry with granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
10707 ST CAMARILLO
10707 Camarillo Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, open floor plan condo with new plank flooring, remodeled master bath, in-unit laundry, central air/heat, separate kitchen entrance, two separate (non-tandem) secured parking spaces, and dedicated private storage unit! Formal double entry
1 Unit Available
4140 Warner Boulevard
4140 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful fully furnished and renovated condo including central air and heat throughout the unit.
