Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport

Luxe at Burbank is newly renovated community located in a residential neighborhood near the base of the Beautiful Burbank Foothills! We are minutes away from Downtown Burbank with easy access to CA I-5 FWY. Our newly renovated apartments feature fresh modern flooring, full appliance packages, vaulted ceilings in select units, AC’s in every bedroom and access to many amenities. We are convenient to many of the major studios such as NBC Universal, Warner Bros, ABC, and Cartoon Network. There is easy access to a variety of restaurants, shopping centers, businesses and parks within the area. We are located near great schools ranging from elementary school to high school. This property features beautiful landscaping, 24 hour access to our new fitness center, 2 sparking swimming pools, professional management team, and assigned parking. Please reach out and submit your application today!







