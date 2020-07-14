All apartments in Burbank
Luxe at Burbank
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:51 PM

Luxe at Burbank

1731 Rogers Pl · (818) 960-1864
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1731 Rogers Pl, Burbank, CA 91504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit L · Avail. Jul 20

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 390 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. Oct 7

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 52 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 02 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Luxe at Burbank.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
Luxe at Burbank is newly renovated community located in a residential neighborhood near the base of the Beautiful Burbank Foothills! We are minutes away from Downtown Burbank with easy access to CA I-5 FWY. Our newly renovated apartments feature fresh modern flooring, full appliance packages, vaulted ceilings in select units, AC’s in every bedroom and access to many amenities. We are convenient to many of the major studios such as NBC Universal, Warner Bros, ABC, and Cartoon Network. There is easy access to a variety of restaurants, shopping centers, businesses and parks within the area. We are located near great schools ranging from elementary school to high school. This property features beautiful landscaping, 24 hour access to our new fitness center, 2 sparking swimming pools, professional management team, and assigned parking. Please reach out and submit your application today!

 

Prices are subject to change based on availability and qualification of applicant, additional fees may apply, OAC. Supplies are limited. Pricing only available on specifically advertising unit and subject to the applicants qualification and OAC. DBA: AMC-CA, Inc, dba Apartment Management Consultants-BRE #01449928

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.72
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Luxe at Burbank have any available units?
Luxe at Burbank has 4 units available starting at $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does Luxe at Burbank have?
Some of Luxe at Burbank's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Luxe at Burbank currently offering any rent specials?
Luxe at Burbank is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Luxe at Burbank pet-friendly?
Yes, Luxe at Burbank is pet friendly.
Does Luxe at Burbank offer parking?
Yes, Luxe at Burbank offers parking.
Does Luxe at Burbank have units with washers and dryers?
No, Luxe at Burbank does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Luxe at Burbank have a pool?
Yes, Luxe at Burbank has a pool.
Does Luxe at Burbank have accessible units?
No, Luxe at Burbank does not have accessible units.
Does Luxe at Burbank have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Luxe at Burbank has units with dishwashers.
