Amenities
The Oaks is located on a quiet tree-lined street in heart of Burbank. Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are features of the award-winning design of The Oaks apartment homes. Our exclusive community includes specially-designed condominium-like, tri-level, 2 bedroom, and 2 ½ bath town homes with private garages. Adjacent to the Warner Brothers Studio Ranch, and nearby several restaurants, grocery, banks, and drug stores. Also close by are Verdugo Park and Recreation Center, Warner Brothers and Disney Studios, Yahoo, NBC and many other entertainment-related companies. Take in Burbank’s nightlife with its many shopping areas, movie theatres, restaurants and clubs. On weekends, join your friends to shop the many antique shops and thrift stores along Magnolia Boulevard. The Bob Hope Airport, 134 Freeway (with links to the 101, 5, and 210 Freeways), and the Metrolink and subway station are nearby and very convenient.