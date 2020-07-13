Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage media room sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

The Oaks is located on a quiet tree-lined street in heart of Burbank. Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are features of the award-winning design of The Oaks apartment homes. Our exclusive community includes specially-designed condominium-like, tri-level, 2 bedroom, and 2 ½ bath town homes with private garages. Adjacent to the Warner Brothers Studio Ranch, and nearby several restaurants, grocery, banks, and drug stores. Also close by are Verdugo Park and Recreation Center, Warner Brothers and Disney Studios, Yahoo, NBC and many other entertainment-related companies. Take in Burbank’s nightlife with its many shopping areas, movie theatres, restaurants and clubs. On weekends, join your friends to shop the many antique shops and thrift stores along Magnolia Boulevard. The Bob Hope Airport, 134 Freeway (with links to the 101, 5, and 210 Freeways), and the Metrolink and subway station are nearby and very convenient.