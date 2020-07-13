All apartments in Burbank
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Oaks

330 N Screenland Dr · (818) 918-3009
Location

330 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 223 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
The Oaks is located on a quiet tree-lined street in heart of Burbank. Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are features of the award-winning design of The Oaks apartment homes. Our exclusive community includes specially-designed condominium-like, tri-level, 2 bedroom, and 2 ½ bath town homes with private garages. Adjacent to the Warner Brothers Studio Ranch, and nearby several restaurants, grocery, banks, and drug stores. Also close by are Verdugo Park and Recreation Center, Warner Brothers and Disney Studios, Yahoo, NBC and many other entertainment-related companies. Take in Burbank’s nightlife with its many shopping areas, movie theatres, restaurants and clubs. On weekends, join your friends to shop the many antique shops and thrift stores along Magnolia Boulevard. The Bob Hope Airport, 134 Freeway (with links to the 101, 5, and 210 Freeways), and the Metrolink and subway station are nearby and very convenient.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $800 1 bedrooms, $1000 2 bedrooms
Move-in Fees: $300 Hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $25
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Under 25lbs, Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oaks have any available units?
Oaks has 2 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does Oaks have?
Some of Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Oaks offers parking.
Does Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oaks have a pool?
No, Oaks does not have a pool.
Does Oaks have accessible units?
No, Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Scott Villa Apartments
1555 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505

