Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
Scott Villa Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:14 PM

Scott Villa Apartments

1555 Scott Rd · (818) 875-9829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1555 Scott Rd, Burbank, CA 91504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 219 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Scott Villa Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
cable included
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
concierge
guest parking
internet access
Welcome home to Scott Villa Apartment Homes located in Burbank, California. Our Mediterranean architectural design creates an ambiance of luxury. We are conveniently located near San Fernando Boulevard with easy access to I-5 for a smooth commute anywhere you want to be. You will find the McCambridge Park Recreation Center across the street offering tennis, baseball, basketball and many more outdoor recreations. Our cozy one and two bedroom apartments feature 9ft ceilings, fully equipped kitchens with gas ranges, a gas fireplace, central heating and air conditioning and your own private patio or balcony. Optional features include private roof decks, walk in closets, full size washers/dryers and laminate flooring. Residents enjoy our coin less laundry facility, barbecue grills, gated garage parking, fire pit, soothing spa, fitness center and year round heated sparkling swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $500
limit: 2
Parking Details: Gated Garage Parking, Guest Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Scott Villa Apartments have any available units?
Scott Villa Apartments has 2 units available starting at $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does Scott Villa Apartments have?
Some of Scott Villa Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Scott Villa Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Scott Villa Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Scott Villa Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Scott Villa Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Scott Villa Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Scott Villa Apartments offers parking.
Does Scott Villa Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Scott Villa Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Scott Villa Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Scott Villa Apartments has a pool.
Does Scott Villa Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Scott Villa Apartments has accessible units.
Does Scott Villa Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Scott Villa Apartments has units with dishwashers.

