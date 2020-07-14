Scott Villa Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors cable included carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court cats allowed accessible elevator pet friendly concierge guest parking internet access

Welcome home to Scott Villa Apartment Homes located in Burbank, California. Our Mediterranean architectural design creates an ambiance of luxury. We are conveniently located near San Fernando Boulevard with easy access to I-5 for a smooth commute anywhere you want to be. You will find the McCambridge Park Recreation Center across the street offering tennis, baseball, basketball and many more outdoor recreations. Our cozy one and two bedroom apartments feature 9ft ceilings, fully equipped kitchens with gas ranges, a gas fireplace, central heating and air conditioning and your own private patio or balcony. Optional features include private roof decks, walk in closets, full size washers/dryers and laminate flooring. Residents enjoy our coin less laundry facility, barbecue grills, gated garage parking, fire pit, soothing spa, fitness center and year round heated sparkling swimming pool.