Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Valley Apartments are conveniently located in the southwest corner of Burbank, which is adjacent to the Township of Toluca Lake. Several large floor plans are offered in this 3 story building with elevator access to all floors. Your new apartment home at Valley Apartments offers you a short distance to many restaurants, banks, antique stores, beauty salons, and a variety of boutiques along Riverside Drive. A few times a year, the cities of Burbank and Toluca Lake host art festivals, parades, merchant open houses and a pancake breakfast along Riverside Drive. Each Sunday, a small farmers market is within a few blocks. Make Valley Apartments your new home!