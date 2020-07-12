/
/
/
magnolia park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:02 PM
347 Apartments for rent in Magnolia Park, Burbank, CA
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
27 Units Available
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,775
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1032 sqft
Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are all features of the award-winning design of Parc Pointe Apartments.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1017 North Screenland Drive
1017 North Screenland Drive, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Duplex home property rental in a very walkable and very bikeable rated Magnolia Park neighborhood in Burbank.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
507 North Niagara Street
507 North Niagara Street, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
800 sqft
Beautifully maintained and newly updated 2 bdrm 1 bath single floor front unit in a duplex with a large fenced front yard, wood-like flooring, microwave, stove/oven, central AC, and all the mid century charm one could want.
Results within 1 mile of Magnolia Park
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
69 Units Available
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,523
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
966 sqft
Close to top attractions such as Warner Bros. Studios, Griffith Park and Los Angeles Zoo. Modern apartments in a community with a two-story fitness center, multiple swimming pools and a loft lounge with Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
8 Units Available
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,140
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
983 sqft
Modern apartment community close to Highway 134 and Olive Avenue. Spacious apartments have a dishwasher, a range, a refrigerator and a patio/balcony. Community includes a sauna, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
17 Units Available
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,717
1031 sqft
Close to local theatres, galleries and stores, this NoHo development features amenities such as covered private patios, large walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and breakfast bars in all units.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
37 Units Available
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,060
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
974 sqft
Stunning views of the Noho Arts District. Luxury features including stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill and concierge service. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
The Social
11011 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,249
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1202 sqft
In the heart of the NoHo Arts District, you’ll find The Social, an apartment community like no other in North Hollywood.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Oaks
330 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,750
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
963 sqft
The Oaks is located on a quiet tree-lined street in heart of Burbank. Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are features of the award-winning design of The Oaks apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,695
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,095
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
850 sqft
Valley Apartments are conveniently located in the southwest corner of Burbank, which is adjacent to the Township of Toluca Lake. Several large floor plans are offered in this 3 story building with elevator access to all floors.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
3 Units Available
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1100 sqft
NoHo Gallery Apartments in North Hollywood CA is located in the heart of the NoHo Arts District. This gated apartment community is actually two complementary buildings on Morrison Street.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
923 sqft
Brighton Vista Apartments offer comfortable apartment-home living known for its individuality and privacy.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,800
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning manicured landscape. Updated amenities including a fireplace, gym and on-site laundry. Two pools to enjoy along with three state-of-the-art fitness centers. Updated appliances. On-site hot tub, media room and grill area.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,750
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Stop by Toluca Terrace Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment, Toluca Terrace Apartments has what you’re looking for! The gourmet kitchen combined with an
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5151 Riverton Ave
5151 Riverton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1100 sqft
Available 07/28/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 317868 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE TWO HOMES ON THE LOT AND THEY SHARE A COMMON WALL.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4412 W Verdugo Ave
4412 West Verdugo Avenue, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
909 sqft
Available 07/31/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 317876 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10809 Hartsook St
10809 Hartsook Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1500 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316866 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE TWO HOMES ON THE PROPERTY AND THIS IS FRONT HOUSE.
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10801 Hartsook St
10801 Hartsook Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
1800 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316878 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE TWO HOMES ON THE LOT AND THIS HOME IS THE FRONT PROPERTY ON THE LOT AND BOTH
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5509 Cartwright Ave 2
5509 Cartwright Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
300 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316789 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE TWO HOMES ON THE LOT AND THIS HOME IS THE REAR PROPERTY ON THE LOT, HOWEVER THERE
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4639 Cahuenga Blvd.
4639 Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2100 sqft
4639 Cahuenga Blvd. Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 bed/4 bath Townhome in Toluca Lake Available for Lease - Built-in 2018, this 4 bed 4 bath open floor-plan home is exactly what you’re looking for.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10946 1/2 Hortense St
10946 1/2 Hortense St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
***NOW RENTING*** Bright, private and spacious 1BR+1Bath will be your home and your sanctuary.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
355 N. Maple St. Unit 231
355 North Maple Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,450
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1Bathroom Burbank Condo! Ready for Move-In! - This Mediterranean style condo is located in the desirable Entourage HOA. The condo offers an open floor plan with one spacious bedroom and one full bathroom.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10640 Woodbridge St 203
10640 Woodbridge St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1714 sqft
Verona Villas - Property Id: 224711 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Apartment Home. Small Community, Parking Included, Onsite Fitness Center.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10909 Hartsook St
10909 Hartsook Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,470
1445 sqft
apartment building Brand new building 2018 in the best location of North Hollywood.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CABeverly Hills, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CASan Fernando, CACulver City, CA