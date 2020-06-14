Apartment List
141 Apartments for rent in Burbank, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Burbank renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Northwest District
19 Units Available
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,758
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,066
1543 sqft
*Empire Landing is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Burbank Award for three consecutive years.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
10 Units Available
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,622
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at the base of Burbank Foothills. Near downtown Burbank with easy access to CA I-5 FWY. Updated kitchens, appliances, vaulted ceilings, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, media room.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
McNeil
7 Units Available
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,798
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,946
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning manicured landscape. Updated amenities including a fireplace, gym and on-site laundry. Two pools to enjoy along with three state-of-the-art fitness centers. Updated appliances. On-site hot tub, media room and grill area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
934 sqft
Live, relax, and enjoy the perfect home at Metropolitan Place Apartments. Located near downtown Burbank, residents can enjoy gourmet restaurants, exciting shopping, and entertainment of all kinds.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
McNeil
4 Units Available
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,166
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
983 sqft
Modern apartment community close to Highway 134 and Olive Avenue. Spacious apartments have a dishwasher, a range, a refrigerator and a patio/balcony. Community includes a sauna, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Northwest District
73 Units Available
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,550
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,762
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
966 sqft
Close to top attractions such as Warner Bros. Studios, Griffith Park and Los Angeles Zoo. Modern apartments in a community with a two-story fitness center, multiple swimming pools and a loft lounge with Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,197
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Magnolia Park
26 Units Available
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,775
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1032 sqft
Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are all features of the award-winning design of Parc Pointe Apartments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
McNeil
6 Units Available
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,695
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
923 sqft
Brighton Vista Apartments offer comfortable apartment-home living known for its individuality and privacy.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Rancho Adjacent
10 Units Available
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,645
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
617 sqft
Luxury community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Units feature air conditioning, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. Located close to Mountain View Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Toluca Lake
4 Units Available
Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,695
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
850 sqft
Valley Apartments are conveniently located in the southwest corner of Burbank, which is adjacent to the Township of Toluca Lake. Several large floor plans are offered in this 3 story building with elevator access to all floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
2 Units Available
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury awaits at Taiko Village Condos & Townhomes. Our modern Burbank apartments offer contemporary 1 and 3 bedroom condos as well as 2 bedroom tri-level town homes. Taiko Village now offers short-term leases and furnished unit options.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
McNeil
Contact for Availability
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,750
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Stop by Toluca Terrace Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment, Toluca Terrace Apartments has what you’re looking for! The gourmet kitchen combined with an

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McNeil
1 Unit Available
355 N. Maple St. Unit 231
355 North Maple Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,450
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1Bathroom Burbank Condo! Ready for Move-In! - This Mediterranean style condo is located in the desirable Entourage HOA. The condo offers an open floor plan with one spacious bedroom and one full bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chandler Park
1 Unit Available
220 N Keystone St A
220 North Keystone Street, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
492 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming fully updated one bedroom one bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest District
1 Unit Available
1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C
1423 Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,499
450 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Burbank
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
North Hollywood
16 Units Available
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
1031 sqft
Close to local theatres, galleries and stores, this NoHo development features amenities such as covered private patios, large walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and breakfast bars in all units.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Hollywood
2 Units Available
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
900 sqft
Blix32 Apartments offers affluent accommodations with an urban work-live feel. Our prestigious community is located in Toluca Lake, California. Step into our pet-friendly and controlled access community into endless possibilities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
North Hollywood
28 Units Available
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,312
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,439
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,451
1120 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information! The Weddington is your destination to live a life of creativity and passion.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Hollywood
41 Units Available
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,045
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
974 sqft
Stunning views of the Noho Arts District. Luxury features including stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill and concierge service. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Studio City
11 Units Available
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,125
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1170 sqft
This upscale community is located right in the San Fernando Valley. Apartments feature large gourmet kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, a resident lounge, and a lap pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Hollywood Hills West
125 Units Available
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,535
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
Dual always-open fitness centers, 24-hour maintenance, on-site dry cleaning and e-payments make this pet-friendly community a convenient option. Furnished units available. Located next to Universal Center and the Los Angeles River.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Hollywood
7 Units Available
The Social
11011 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,559
1202 sqft
In the heart of the NoHo Arts District, you’ll find The Social, an apartment community like no other in North Hollywood.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
Grandview
4 Units Available
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments are access controlled and renovated with updated kitchens, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, patio/balcony. Amenities include pool, hot tub, gym and bbq/grill area. Easy access to Golden State Freeway.
City Guide for Burbank, CA

Live from beautiful downtown Burbank, it's your apartment search! Featuring duplexes in the foothills! New developments adjacent to retail complexes! Behind door number one, it's the Burbank apartment you've been looking for!

Burbank, California, located in the northern reaches of Los Angeles County, is known as the media capital of the world. Home to several studios, as well as the corporate headquarters of media giants such as Warner Bros. Entertainment, ABC, the Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon. Movies and television shows have been filmed in your new hometown since the birth of motion pictures.

Having trouble with Craigslist Burbank? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Burbank, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Burbank renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

