238 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Burbank, CA

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
10 Units Available
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,622
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at the base of Burbank Foothills. Near downtown Burbank with easy access to CA I-5 FWY. Updated kitchens, appliances, vaulted ceilings, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, media room.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
McNeil
7 Units Available
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,798
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,946
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning manicured landscape. Updated amenities including a fireplace, gym and on-site laundry. Two pools to enjoy along with three state-of-the-art fitness centers. Updated appliances. On-site hot tub, media room and grill area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
934 sqft
Live, relax, and enjoy the perfect home at Metropolitan Place Apartments. Located near downtown Burbank, residents can enjoy gourmet restaurants, exciting shopping, and entertainment of all kinds.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
McNeil
5 Units Available
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,166
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
983 sqft
Modern apartment community close to Highway 134 and Olive Avenue. Spacious apartments have a dishwasher, a range, a refrigerator and a patio/balcony. Community includes a sauna, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Northwest District
73 Units Available
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,550
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,762
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
966 sqft
Close to top attractions such as Warner Bros. Studios, Griffith Park and Los Angeles Zoo. Modern apartments in a community with a two-story fitness center, multiple swimming pools and a loft lounge with Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,197
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Northwest District
18 Units Available
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,758
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,066
1543 sqft
*Empire Landing is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Burbank Award for three consecutive years.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Magnolia Park
27 Units Available
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,775
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1032 sqft
Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are all features of the award-winning design of Parc Pointe Apartments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
McNeil
6 Units Available
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,695
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
923 sqft
Brighton Vista Apartments offer comfortable apartment-home living known for its individuality and privacy.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Rancho Adjacent
11 Units Available
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,555
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
617 sqft
Luxury community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Units feature air conditioning, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. Located close to Mountain View Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Toluca Lake
4 Units Available
Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,695
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
850 sqft
Valley Apartments are conveniently located in the southwest corner of Burbank, which is adjacent to the Township of Toluca Lake. Several large floor plans are offered in this 3 story building with elevator access to all floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
2 Units Available
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury awaits at Taiko Village Condos & Townhomes. Our modern Burbank apartments offer contemporary 1 and 3 bedroom condos as well as 2 bedroom tri-level town homes. Taiko Village now offers short-term leases and furnished unit options.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2216 N. Frederic St
2216 North Frederic Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2161 sqft
Stunning NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 Br 2.5 Ba with quick access to the I-5 Freeway. - This one won't last! Soaring ceilings and tons of windows illuminate this open floor plan with rich hardwood floors.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1916 Rosita Ave
1916 Rosita Avenue, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1453 sqft
3 BR, 2 BA Home in Great Burbank Neighborhood - Fantastic leasing opportunity in Burbank. Located in a great neighborhood, close to Glenoaks Boulevard, this custom remodeled, partially furnished 3 BR, 2 BA home contains 1,453 sqft.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Magnolia Park
1 Unit Available
1017 North Screenland Drive
1017 North Screenland Drive, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Duplex home property rental in a very walkable and very bikeable rated Magnolia Park neighborhood in Burbank.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2448 North Naomi Street
2448 North Naomi Street, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
113 Available 07/01/20 Altair Luxury Apartments in Burbank! Contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347 to set up a visit! 2430 North Naomi Street Burbank, CA 91504 These luxurious apartments are flushed with natural sun light to enhance your personal

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Adjacent
1 Unit Available
1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D
1007 West Angeleno Avenue, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Cute Move-in Ready 2 Br 1 Ba Apartment with Lots of Storage! - Available now! Lovely, light and bright second floor unit with balcony in the heart of Burbank.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest District
1 Unit Available
1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C
1423 Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,499
450 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
500 North 6th Street
500 East Sixth Street, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
750 sqft
Deluxe apartment Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Burbank. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Chandler Park
1 Unit Available
613 N Reese Place
613 North Reese Place, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1100 sqft
Lovely home on tree lined street within a short walk to the Chandler Bike Path. 3 bedrooms and den or possible 4th bedroom and 2 bathrooms. . Fireplace in living room. Hardwood floors in LR and DR and carpet in bedrooms. Central heat and air.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Toluca Lake
1 Unit Available
4125 W Hood Ave
4125 Hood Avenue, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1530 sqft
This 3-bd/2.5 ba Mediterranean executive townhome will make you feel at home while in Burbank. EXCELLENT NEIGHBORHOOD - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! • Located in THE best part of Burbank near Toluca Lake.

1 of 13

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Northwest District
1 Unit Available
1141 N. Parish Pl
1141 North Parish Place, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1200 sqft
Spacious Townhouse with Private Patio and Garage - Updated, spacious and bright two story Burbank Townhome (bedrooms are situated upstairs for privacy with the living and dining area downstairs). The building is located on a lovely tree lined street.
Results within 1 mile of Burbank
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
North Hollywood
42 Units Available
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,045
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
974 sqft
Stunning views of the Noho Arts District. Luxury features including stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill and concierge service. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Studio City
11 Units Available
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,125
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1170 sqft
This upscale community is located right in the San Fernando Valley. Apartments feature large gourmet kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, a resident lounge, and a lap pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Burbank, CA

Finding an apartment in Burbank that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

