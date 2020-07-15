/
Pacific Oaks College
83 Apartments For Rent Near Pacific Oaks College
34 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,720
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
30 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,330
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
22 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,340
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
28 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,498
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,026
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
20 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,929
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,272
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
26 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,932
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,133
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
17 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,069
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,882
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
7 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
11 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,299
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,669
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1399 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
18 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,921
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
17 Units Available
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,479
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
559 sqft
Hipster Style Apartments...
11 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,098
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,518
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,043
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
5 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,418
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1081 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
3 Units Available
South Lake
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,525
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
10 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,066
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,122
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,036
1000 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
7 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
473 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oak Knoll Apartments offers a unique building design that offers a more open-space environment. Located in the heart of Pasadena, our community features a manicured landscape, private swimming pool, spa, and relaxing barbeque area.
5 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1066 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.
2 Units Available
Catania
277 Green Street, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
2253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Catania is an inviting collection of thirty-three luxurious, modern and spacious apartments located within a short walk of Old Town Pasadena. Soaring ceilings and walls of windows showcasing spectacular views exude urban high-end living in Pasadena.
3 Units Available
South Pasadena
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces at South Pasadena in South Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
South Lake
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,034
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1183 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, large closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
3 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Franklin House Apartments feature apartment home living in the heart of Pasadena.
2 Units Available
South Pasadena
Prospect Apartments
635 Prospect Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Prospect Apartments in South Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,825
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
586 sqft
We offer a stylish community that combines nostalgic character with newly renovated modern convenience. Brookmore Apartments were originally built in the 1920s but were completely renovated in 2013.
4 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
The Encore
712 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
Located minutes from shops, restaurants, and entertainment on Walnut Street. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has 24-hour maintenance, alarm system, courtyard, elevator, and more.