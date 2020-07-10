252 Apartments for rent in Burbank, CA with washer-dryer

Apartment List
$
4 Units Available
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,346
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,024
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1443 sqft
Luxury awaits at Taiko Village Condos & Townhomes. Our modern Burbank apartments offer contemporary 1 and 3 bedroom condos as well as 2 bedroom tri-level town homes. Taiko Village now offers short-term leases and furnished unit options.
15 Units Available
Northwest District
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,318
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,035
1543 sqft
*Empire Landing is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Burbank Award for three consecutive years.
70 Units Available
Northwest District
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,448
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
966 sqft
Close to top attractions such as Warner Bros. Studios, Griffith Park and Los Angeles Zoo. Modern apartments in a community with a two-story fitness center, multiple swimming pools and a loft lounge with Wi-Fi.
33 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
6 Units Available
Toluca Lake
Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,695
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
850 sqft
Valley Apartments are conveniently located in the southwest corner of Burbank, which is adjacent to the Township of Toluca Lake. Several large floor plans are offered in this 3 story building with elevator access to all floors.
4 Units Available
McNeil
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
923 sqft
Brighton Vista Apartments offer comfortable apartment-home living known for its individuality and privacy.

1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
1017 North Screenland Drive
1017 North Screenland Drive, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Duplex home property rental in a very walkable and very bikeable rated Magnolia Park neighborhood in Burbank.

1 Unit Available
Toluca Lake
The Melody
4115 Hood Avenue, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
This 1960's retro themed luxury apartment building with mid-mod decor transport you back to an era of opulence and American optimism. If you are looking for a one of a kind nostalgic experience that is absolutely beyond compare, then look no further.

1 Unit Available
Northwest District
1630 North Ontario Street
1630 Ontario Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1450 sqft
Great Place To Live! - 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms and office, this newly renovated home in Northwest Burbank is ready to be your new home! The kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and dark wood cabinets.

2 Units Available
Toluca Lake
4319 W Olive Ave
4319 Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Luxurious 2+2 This is an end unit with plenty of privacy. Very safe and quite neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
McNeil
301 N California Street
301 North California Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1015 sqft
Located nearby to Walt Disney Studios in Burbank is a 3-bedroom, 2 bath, unit ready for lease! A warm inviting porch welcomes you upon entry to the spacious living room which features large windows, recessed lighting, and sleek flooring.

1 Unit Available
McNeil
303 N California Street
303 North California Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1015 sqft
Located nearby to Walt Disney Studios in Burbank is a 3-bedroom, 2 bath, unit ready for lease! This is located on the second floor, with a separate entrance into a bright spacious living room that features a unique shed ceiling, recessed lighting,

1 Unit Available
Toluca Lake
4140 Warner Boulevard
4140 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful fully furnished and renovated condo including central air and heat throughout the unit.

1 Unit Available
Northwest District
1141 N. Parish Pl
1141 North Parish Place, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1200 sqft
Spacious Townhouse with Private Patio and Garage - Updated, spacious and bright two story Burbank Townhome (bedrooms are situated upstairs for privacy with the living and dining area downstairs). The building is located on a lovely tree lined street.

1 Unit Available
615 S Bel Aire Drive
615 Bel Aire Drive, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1551 sqft
Beloved Stunning Spanish Beauty on The Highly Desired Bel Aire Drive Along The Prestigious Burbank Hillside Palms.
Results within 1 mile of Burbank
34 Units Available
North Hollywood
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,060
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
974 sqft
Stunning views of the Noho Arts District. Luxury features including stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill and concierge service. Pet-friendly.
17 Units Available
North Hollywood
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,717
1031 sqft
Close to local theatres, galleries and stores, this NoHo development features amenities such as covered private patios, large walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and breakfast bars in all units.
3 Units Available
North Hollywood
The Social
11011 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,254
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,606
1202 sqft
In the heart of the NoHo Arts District, you’ll find The Social, an apartment community like no other in North Hollywood.
$
9 Units Available
Studio City
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,125
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1170 sqft
This upscale community is located right in the San Fernando Valley. Apartments feature large gourmet kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, a resident lounge, and a lap pool.
$
226 Units Available
North Hollywood
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,285
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,514
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,051
1120 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information! The Weddington is your destination to live a life of creativity and passion.
$
117 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,564
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1000 sqft
Dual always-open fitness centers, 24-hour maintenance, on-site dry cleaning and e-payments make this pet-friendly community a convenient option. Furnished units available. Located next to Universal Center and the Los Angeles River.
$
4 Units Available
Valley Village
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
NoHo Gallery Apartments in North Hollywood CA is located in the heart of the NoHo Arts District. This gated apartment community is actually two complementary buildings on Morrison Street.
$
Contact for Availability
North Hollywood
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Blix32 Apartments offers affluent accommodations with an urban work-live feel. Our prestigious community is located in Toluca Lake, California. Step into our pet-friendly and controlled access community into endless possibilities.

1 Unit Available
Grandview
1058 Allen Ave
1058 Allen Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316490 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY BY SEASON.

July 2020 Burbank Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Burbank Rent Report. Burbank rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burbank rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Burbank Rent Report. Burbank rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burbank rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Burbank rents decline sharply over the past month

Burbank rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Burbank stand at $1,607 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,065 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Burbank's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Burbank over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Burbank

    As rents have fallen moderately in Burbank, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Burbank is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Burbank's median two-bedroom rent of $2,065 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Burbank fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Burbank than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Burbank is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

