Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:49 AM

292 Apartments for rent in Burbank, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northwest District
18 Units Available
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,758
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,066
1543 sqft
*Empire Landing is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Burbank Award for three consecutive years.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Magnolia Park
27 Units Available
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,775
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1032 sqft
Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are all features of the award-winning design of Parc Pointe Apartments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
McNeil
6 Units Available
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,695
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
923 sqft
Brighton Vista Apartments offer comfortable apartment-home living known for its individuality and privacy.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rancho Adjacent
13 Units Available
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,505
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
617 sqft
Luxury community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Units feature air conditioning, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. Located close to Mountain View Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
McNeil
5 Units Available
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,176
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
983 sqft
Modern apartment community close to Highway 134 and Olive Avenue. Spacious apartments have a dishwasher, a range, a refrigerator and a patio/balcony. Community includes a sauna, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
10 Units Available
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,622
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at the base of Burbank Foothills. Near downtown Burbank with easy access to CA I-5 FWY. Updated kitchens, appliances, vaulted ceilings, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, media room.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
McNeil
7 Units Available
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,804
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,946
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning manicured landscape. Updated amenities including a fireplace, gym and on-site laundry. Two pools to enjoy along with three state-of-the-art fitness centers. Updated appliances. On-site hot tub, media room and grill area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
934 sqft
Live, relax, and enjoy the perfect home at Metropolitan Place Apartments. Located near downtown Burbank, residents can enjoy gourmet restaurants, exciting shopping, and entertainment of all kinds.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
27 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,197
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,210
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Toluca Lake
4 Units Available
Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,695
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
850 sqft
Valley Apartments are conveniently located in the southwest corner of Burbank, which is adjacent to the Township of Toluca Lake. Several large floor plans are offered in this 3 story building with elevator access to all floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury awaits at Taiko Village Condos & Townhomes. Our modern Burbank apartments offer contemporary 1 and 3 bedroom condos as well as 2 bedroom tri-level town homes. Taiko Village now offers short-term leases and furnished unit options.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
McNeil
Contact for Availability
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,750
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Stop by Toluca Terrace Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment, Toluca Terrace Apartments has what you’re looking for! The gourmet kitchen combined with an

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2448 North Naomi Street
2448 North Naomi Street, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
113 Available 07/01/20 Altair Luxury Apartments in Burbank! Contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347 to set up a visit! 2430 North Naomi Street Burbank, CA 91504 These luxurious apartments are flushed with natural sun light to enhance your personal

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Magnolia Park
1 Unit Available
1017 North Screenland Drive
1017 North Screenland Drive, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Duplex home property rental in a very walkable and very bikeable rated Magnolia Park neighborhood in Burbank.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Adjacent
1 Unit Available
1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D
1007 West Angeleno Avenue, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Cute Move-in Ready 2 Br 1 Ba Apartment with Lots of Storage! - Available now! Lovely, light and bright second floor unit with balcony in the heart of Burbank.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2216 N. Frederic St
2216 North Frederic Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2161 sqft
Stunning NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 Br 2.5 Ba with quick access to the I-5 Freeway. - This one won't last! Soaring ceilings and tons of windows illuminate this open floor plan with rich hardwood floors.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1916 Rosita Ave
1916 Rosita Avenue, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1453 sqft
3 BR, 2 BA Home in Great Burbank Neighborhood - Fantastic leasing opportunity in Burbank. Located in a great neighborhood, close to Glenoaks Boulevard, this custom remodeled, partially furnished 3 BR, 2 BA home contains 1,453 sqft.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Toluca Lake
2 Units Available
4319 W Olive Ave
4319 Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Luxurious 2+2 This is an end unit with plenty of privacy. Very safe and quite neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
500 North 6th Street
500 East Sixth Street, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
750 sqft
Deluxe apartment Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Burbank. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Northwest District
1 Unit Available
1323 N Beachwood Dr.
1323 North Beachwood Drive, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
833 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home for lease! Formal living room with wood like floors, kitchen with tile counters, freshly painted cabinets and hardwood like flooring. Laundry area off kitchen with access to backyard area.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
732 E Palm Avenue
732 East Palm Avenue, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1510 sqft
Now for Lease! An Elegant approach to living! Situated near Kenneth Road on a tree lined street, is a stunning Townhome for Lease. Boasting a fabulous floor-plan with 3 bedrooms. 2.5 bathrooms and a 2-car garage and a storage room.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Media Center
1 Unit Available
3003 W Riverside Drive
3003 Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1513 sqft
Gorgeous updated 3 BD townhouse in an amazing location! Private entry right off Riverside Dr. Kitchen boasts off granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and refrigerator included in the price.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
407 University Avenue
407 University Avenue, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1680 sqft
Hurry! Don’t miss out on this gorgeous Burbank hillside home for lease! Located in a great Burbank neighborhood, this 1,680 SqFt home offers two bedrooms, one and a half baths, plus a den with a closet which can be converted into a third bedroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1903 Grismer Avenue
1903 Grismer Avenue, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Apartment in Burbank.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Burbank, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Burbank renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

