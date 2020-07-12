/
/
/
northwest district
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
272 Apartments for rent in Northwest District, Burbank, CA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,318
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,126
1543 sqft
*Empire Landing is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Burbank Award for three consecutive years.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
69 Units Available
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,523
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
966 sqft
Close to top attractions such as Warner Bros. Studios, Griffith Park and Los Angeles Zoo. Modern apartments in a community with a two-story fitness center, multiple swimming pools and a loft lounge with Wi-Fi.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1630 North Ontario Street
1630 Ontario Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1450 sqft
Great Place To Live! - 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms and office, this newly renovated home in Northwest Burbank is ready to be your new home! The kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and dark wood cabinets.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1416 N Screenland Drive
1416 North Screenland Drive, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1034 sqft
Charming Upgraded Burbank Home Available for Rent! This Beautifully Remodeled Home Features; Newer Laminate Flooring, Smooth Ceilings ,Fresh Paint, Fireplace in Living Room, Slide door Access to Backyard; Fully Remodeled Kitchen w/ Stainless Steal
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1918 N Ontario
1918 Ontario Street, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
800 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Unit is ready for a new tenant to call home! This spacious 2 bedroom unit was recently renovated including an upgraded kitchen, upgraded bathroom, new flooring, recessed lighting, new window coverings, mini-split system a/c,
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1916 N Ontario Street
1916 Ontario Street, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
700 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Unit is ready for a new tenant to call home! This spacious 2 bedroom unit was recently renovated including an upgraded kitchen, upgraded bathroom, new flooring, recessed lighting, new window coverings, mini-split system a/c,
1 of 13
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1141 N. Parish Pl
1141 North Parish Place, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1200 sqft
Spacious Townhouse with Private Patio and Garage - Updated, spacious and bright two story Burbank Townhome (bedrooms are situated upstairs for privacy with the living and dining area downstairs). The building is located on a lovely tree lined street.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1810 N Avon Street
1810 North Avon Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1364 sqft
Now for Lease in Burbank is a newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Front Home with 1,364-SqFt of living space. There is a large space front yard with a lush green lawn and a darling pathway that leads you to the home.
Results within 1 mile of Northwest District
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
38 Units Available
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,060
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
974 sqft
Stunning views of the Noho Arts District. Luxury features including stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill and concierge service. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
17 Units Available
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,717
1031 sqft
Close to local theatres, galleries and stores, this NoHo development features amenities such as covered private patios, large walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and breakfast bars in all units.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
33 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
4 Units Available
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,575
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at the base of Burbank Foothills. Near downtown Burbank with easy access to CA I-5 FWY. Updated kitchens, appliances, vaulted ceilings, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, media room.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,775
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1032 sqft
Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are all features of the award-winning design of Parc Pointe Apartments.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,346
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,024
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1443 sqft
Luxury awaits at Taiko Village Condos & Townhomes. Our modern Burbank apartments offer contemporary 1 and 3 bedroom condos as well as 2 bedroom tri-level town homes. Taiko Village now offers short-term leases and furnished unit options.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
934 sqft
Live, relax, and enjoy the perfect home at Metropolitan Place Apartments. Located near downtown Burbank, residents can enjoy gourmet restaurants, exciting shopping, and entertainment of all kinds.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
1 Unit Available
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,695
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
10620 NoHo, an affordable garden-style community featuring one and two bedroom apartments with controlled access and covered parking.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5151 Riverton Ave
5151 Riverton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1100 sqft
Available 07/28/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 317868 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE TWO HOMES ON THE LOT AND THEY SHARE A COMMON WALL.
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10809 Hartsook St
10809 Hartsook Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1500 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316866 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE TWO HOMES ON THE PROPERTY AND THIS IS FRONT HOUSE.
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10801 Hartsook St
10801 Hartsook Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
1800 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316878 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE TWO HOMES ON THE LOT AND THIS HOME IS THE FRONT PROPERTY ON THE LOT AND BOTH
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5509 Cartwright Ave 2
5509 Cartwright Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
300 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316789 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE TWO HOMES ON THE LOT AND THIS HOME IS THE REAR PROPERTY ON THE LOT, HOWEVER THERE
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
555 E Olive Ave 303
555 Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1000 sqft
Burbank Beauties! 2BR Offered w/2 parking spaces! - Property Id: 236022 Contact Jillian today at 818-478-0084. You'll be impressed with these awesome units! :) • 2BR • 1000 SF (Approx.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10952 Kittridge Street
10952 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1675 sqft
Available 07/16/20 North Hollywood Living— Live, work, and play in North Hollywood. This two-story home features three-bedrooms, three-baths, with nearly 1,700 sqft of living space.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6060 Fulcher Ave
6060 Fulcher Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
800 sqft
COZY 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 298042 COZY 2 BED 1 BATH WOOD FLOORING CENTRAL AC/HEAT STOVE, MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR YARD STREET PARKING ONE YEAR LEASE Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2513 N. ONTARIO ST.
2513 North Ontario Street, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
PERFECT MUSIC/ART/FILM STUDIO WAREHOUSE - Property Id: 313090 WAREHOUSE FOR LEASE PERFECT FOR MUSIC / ART / PHOTOGRAPHY / FILM POST PRODUCTION WORK MULTIPLE YEAR LEASE PREFERRED CULTIVATION OF MARIJUANA STRICTLY PROHIBITED 818 376 9102 Apply at
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CABeverly Hills, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CASan Fernando, CACulver City, CA