Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:18 PM

187 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burbank, CA

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
McNeil
4 Units Available
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,166
828 sqft
Modern apartment community close to Highway 134 and Olive Avenue. Spacious apartments have a dishwasher, a range, a refrigerator and a patio/balcony. Community includes a sauna, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Northwest District
74 Units Available
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,767
647 sqft
Close to top attractions such as Warner Bros. Studios, Griffith Park and Los Angeles Zoo. Modern apartments in a community with a two-story fitness center, multiple swimming pools and a loft lounge with Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,197
715 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
10 Units Available
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
660 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at the base of Burbank Foothills. Near downtown Burbank with easy access to CA I-5 FWY. Updated kitchens, appliances, vaulted ceilings, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, media room.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
McNeil
7 Units Available
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,946
722 sqft
Stunning manicured landscape. Updated amenities including a fireplace, gym and on-site laundry. Two pools to enjoy along with three state-of-the-art fitness centers. Updated appliances. On-site hot tub, media room and grill area.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Magnolia Park
26 Units Available
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
756 sqft
Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are all features of the award-winning design of Parc Pointe Apartments.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Rancho Adjacent
10 Units Available
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
617 sqft
Luxury community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Units feature air conditioning, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. Located close to Mountain View Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Northwest District
17 Units Available
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,758
759 sqft
*Empire Landing is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Burbank Award for three consecutive years.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
McNeil
6 Units Available
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
776 sqft
Brighton Vista Apartments offer comfortable apartment-home living known for its individuality and privacy.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Toluca Lake
4 Units Available
Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
700 sqft
Valley Apartments are conveniently located in the southwest corner of Burbank, which is adjacent to the Township of Toluca Lake. Several large floor plans are offered in this 3 story building with elevator access to all floors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
McNeil
1 Unit Available
355 N. Maple St. Unit 231
355 North Maple Street, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
702 sqft
1 Bedroom 1Bathroom Burbank Condo! Ready for Move-In! - This Mediterranean style condo is located in the desirable Entourage HOA. The condo offers an open floor plan with one spacious bedroom and one full bathroom.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Toluca Lake
1 Unit Available
The Melody
4115 Hood Avenue, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
This 1960's retro themed luxury apartment building with mid-mod decor transport you back to an era of opulence and American optimism. If you are looking for a one of a kind nostalgic experience that is absolutely beyond compare, then look no further.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Toluca Lake
2 Units Available
4319 W Olive Ave
4319 Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
Luxurious 2+2 This is an end unit with plenty of privacy. Very safe and quite neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
500 North 6th Street
500 East Sixth Street, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
750 sqft
Deluxe apartment Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Burbank. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Toluca Lake
1 Unit Available
4140 Warner Boulevard
4140 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
760 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished and renovated condo including central air and heat throughout the unit.
Results within 1 mile of Burbank
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Studio City
11 Units Available
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
811 sqft
This upscale community is located right in the San Fernando Valley. Apartments feature large gourmet kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, a resident lounge, and a lap pool.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
North Hollywood
16 Units Available
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,179
734 sqft
Close to local theatres, galleries and stores, this NoHo development features amenities such as covered private patios, large walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and breakfast bars in all units.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Hollywood Hills West
129 Units Available
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
658 sqft
Dual always-open fitness centers, 24-hour maintenance, on-site dry cleaning and e-payments make this pet-friendly community a convenient option. Furnished units available. Located next to Universal Center and the Los Angeles River.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
North Hollywood
39 Units Available
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
737 sqft
Stunning views of the Noho Arts District. Luxury features including stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill and concierge service. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
North Hollywood
7 Units Available
The Social
11011 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
899 sqft
In the heart of the NoHo Arts District, you’ll find The Social, an apartment community like no other in North Hollywood.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
North Hollywood
28 Units Available
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,439
781 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information! The Weddington is your destination to live a life of creativity and passion.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
North Hollywood
1 Unit Available
5622 Riverton Avenue
5622 Riverton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
600 sqft
Fully furnished one bedroom bungalow apartment in North Hollywood.

1 of 16

Last updated February 2 at 04:50pm
North Hollywood
1 Unit Available
5554 Strohm Avenue
5554 Strohm Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
530 sqft
ADU* Fresh Paint throughout*Laminate Flooring*Recessed Lights throughout* Washer and Dryer in unit*A/C unit build in the wall and a Mini-Split in the bedroom* Bathroom

1 of 11

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
North Hollywood
1 Unit Available
5660 Fulcher Ave
5660 Fulcher Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
COZY APT, WASHER DRYER, WD FLR, YARD - Property Id: 105663 5660 Fulcher Ave North Hollywood 91601 1 bed 1 bath Wood Floor Wall unit AC/Heat Stove Washer Dryer Included Street Parking Only Big Yard Small Pet Friendly with additional deposit 1 Year

June 2020 Burbank Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Burbank Rent Report. Burbank rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burbank rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Burbank Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Burbank Rent Report. Burbank rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burbank rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Burbank rents declined significantly over the past month

Burbank rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Burbank stand at $1,616 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,077 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Burbank's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Burbank over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Burbank

    As rents have fallen moderately in Burbank, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Burbank is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Burbank's median two-bedroom rent of $2,077 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% decline in Burbank.
    • While rents in Burbank fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Burbank than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Burbank is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we've recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller's approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

