Last updated June 14 2020

248 Apartments for rent in Burbank, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Burbank renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14
McNeil
4 Units Available
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,166
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
983 sqft
Modern apartment community close to Highway 134 and Olive Avenue. Spacious apartments have a dishwasher, a range, a refrigerator and a patio/balcony. Community includes a sauna, gym and pool.
Last updated June 14
Northwest District
74 Units Available
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,550
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
966 sqft
Close to top attractions such as Warner Bros. Studios, Griffith Park and Los Angeles Zoo. Modern apartments in a community with a two-story fitness center, multiple swimming pools and a loft lounge with Wi-Fi.
Last updated June 14
26 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,197
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,205
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Last updated June 14
2 Units Available
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
934 sqft
Live, relax, and enjoy the perfect home at Metropolitan Place Apartments. Located near downtown Burbank, residents can enjoy gourmet restaurants, exciting shopping, and entertainment of all kinds.
Last updated June 14
McNeil
6 Units Available
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,695
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
923 sqft
Brighton Vista Apartments offer comfortable apartment-home living known for its individuality and privacy.
Last updated June 14
Toluca Lake
4 Units Available
Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,695
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
850 sqft
Valley Apartments are conveniently located in the southwest corner of Burbank, which is adjacent to the Township of Toluca Lake. Several large floor plans are offered in this 3 story building with elevator access to all floors.
Last updated June 14
2 Units Available
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury awaits at Taiko Village Condos & Townhomes. Our modern Burbank apartments offer contemporary 1 and 3 bedroom condos as well as 2 bedroom tri-level town homes. Taiko Village now offers short-term leases and furnished unit options.
Last updated June 12
McNeil
Contact for Availability
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,750
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Stop by Toluca Terrace Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment, Toluca Terrace Apartments has what you’re looking for! The gourmet kitchen combined with an

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2216 N. Frederic St
2216 North Frederic Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2161 sqft
Stunning NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 Br 2.5 Ba with quick access to the I-5 Freeway. - This one won't last! Soaring ceilings and tons of windows illuminate this open floor plan with rich hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2330 N Catalina
2330 North Catalina Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
Marvelously Modern Three Bedroom Two Bathroom With Two-Car Garage In Burbank - Situated in the highly sought out Burbank neighborhood, this triplex is filled with luxury.

Last updated June 13
Toluca Lake
1 Unit Available
The Melody
4115 Hood Avenue, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
This 1960's retro themed luxury apartment building with mid-mod decor transport you back to an era of opulence and American optimism. If you are looking for a one of a kind nostalgic experience that is absolutely beyond compare, then look no further.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1916 Rosita Ave
1916 Rosita Avenue, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1453 sqft
3 BR, 2 BA Home in Great Burbank Neighborhood - Fantastic leasing opportunity in Burbank. Located in a great neighborhood, close to Glenoaks Boulevard, this custom remodeled, partially furnished 3 BR, 2 BA home contains 1,453 sqft.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2448 North Naomi Street
2448 North Naomi Street, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
113 Available 07/01/20 Altair Luxury Apartments in Burbank! Contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347 to set up a visit! 2430 North Naomi Street Burbank, CA 91504 These luxurious apartments are flushed with natural sun light to enhance your personal

Last updated June 13
Northwest District
1 Unit Available
1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C
1423 Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,499
450 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
500 North 6th Street
500 East Sixth Street, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
750 sqft
Deluxe apartment Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Burbank. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building.

Last updated June 14
Northwest District
1 Unit Available
1323 N Beachwood Dr.
1323 North Beachwood Drive, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
833 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home for lease! Formal living room with wood like floors, kitchen with tile counters, freshly painted cabinets and hardwood like flooring. Laundry area off kitchen with access to backyard area.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
407 University Avenue
407 University Avenue, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1680 sqft
Hurry! Don’t miss out on this gorgeous Burbank hillside home for lease! Located in a great Burbank neighborhood, this 1,680 SqFt home offers two bedrooms, one and a half baths, plus a den with a closet which can be converted into a third bedroom.

Last updated June 14
Chandler Park
1 Unit Available
613 N Reese Place
613 North Reese Place, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1100 sqft
Lovely home on tree lined street within a short walk to the Chandler Bike Path. 3 bedrooms and den or possible 4th bedroom and 2 bathrooms. . Fireplace in living room. Hardwood floors in LR and DR and carpet in bedrooms. Central heat and air.

Last updated June 14
Toluca Lake
1 Unit Available
4125 W Hood Ave
4125 Hood Avenue, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1530 sqft
This 3-bd/2.5 ba Mediterranean executive townhome will make you feel at home while in Burbank. EXCELLENT NEIGHBORHOOD - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! • Located in THE best part of Burbank near Toluca Lake.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2223 N Niagara Street
2223 North Niagara Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1452 sqft
Located in a prime area of Burbank, this home features a front house with two bedrooms and one bathroom and a guest house with one bathroom. The front house offers a kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated April 12
Northwest District
1 Unit Available
1141 N. Parish Pl
1141 North Parish Place, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1200 sqft
Spacious Townhouse with Private Patio and Garage - Updated, spacious and bright two story Burbank Townhome (bedrooms are situated upstairs for privacy with the living and dining area downstairs). The building is located on a lovely tree lined street.
Results within 1 mile of Burbank
Last updated June 14
North Hollywood
16 Units Available
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,179
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
1031 sqft
Close to local theatres, galleries and stores, this NoHo development features amenities such as covered private patios, large walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and breakfast bars in all units.
Last updated June 14
North Hollywood
40 Units Available
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,045
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
974 sqft
Stunning views of the Noho Arts District. Luxury features including stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill and concierge service. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14
North Hollywood
2 Units Available
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
900 sqft
Blix32 Apartments offers affluent accommodations with an urban work-live feel. Our prestigious community is located in Toluca Lake, California. Step into our pet-friendly and controlled access community into endless possibilities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Burbank, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Burbank renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

