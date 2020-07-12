/
/
/
rancho adjacent
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 PM
421 Apartments for rent in Rancho Adjacent, Burbank, CA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,675
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
617 sqft
Luxury community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Units feature air conditioning, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. Located close to Mountain View Park.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1025 S Chavez Street
1025 South Chavez Street, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1746 sqft
Charming and extra large 2 bedroom and 1 bath horse property in the Rancho. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and a newly remodeled gourmet Chefs Kitchen. Clean through and through. Corner lot and fenced. Excellent horse facilities.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Adjacent
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
33 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
8 Units Available
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,140
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
983 sqft
Modern apartment community close to Highway 134 and Olive Avenue. Spacious apartments have a dishwasher, a range, a refrigerator and a patio/balcony. Community includes a sauna, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
27 Units Available
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,775
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1032 sqft
Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are all features of the award-winning design of Parc Pointe Apartments.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Oaks
330 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,750
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
963 sqft
The Oaks is located on a quiet tree-lined street in heart of Burbank. Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are features of the award-winning design of The Oaks apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
923 sqft
Brighton Vista Apartments offer comfortable apartment-home living known for its individuality and privacy.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,800
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning manicured landscape. Updated amenities including a fireplace, gym and on-site laundry. Two pools to enjoy along with three state-of-the-art fitness centers. Updated appliances. On-site hot tub, media room and grill area.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,750
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Stop by Toluca Terrace Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment, Toluca Terrace Apartments has what you’re looking for! The gourmet kitchen combined with an
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1058 Allen Ave
1058 Allen Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316490 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY BY SEASON.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
555 E Olive Ave 303
555 Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1000 sqft
Burbank Beauties! 2BR Offered w/2 parking spaces! - Property Id: 236022 Contact Jillian today at 818-478-0084. You'll be impressed with these awesome units! :) • 2BR • 1000 SF (Approx.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1117 Allen
1117 Allen Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
Quite corner unit, private terrace and balcony. 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms plus extra loft . High ceiling and wood floor. Call
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1145 Alameda Avenue
1145 Alameda Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1061 sqft
Charming two bedroom one bath English Tudor built in 1928. Newer paint and carpet throughout. Bright and airy kitchen with plenty of counter space. Newly remodeled bathroom with black and white tile floor.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
355 N. Maple St. Unit 231
355 North Maple Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,450
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1Bathroom Burbank Condo! Ready for Move-In! - This Mediterranean style condo is located in the desirable Entourage HOA. The condo offers an open floor plan with one spacious bedroom and one full bathroom.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Melody
4115 Hood Avenue, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
This 1960's retro themed luxury apartment building with mid-mod decor transport you back to an era of opulence and American optimism. If you are looking for a one of a kind nostalgic experience that is absolutely beyond compare, then look no further.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
613 N Reese Place
613 North Reese Place, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,775
1100 sqft
Lovely home on tree lined street within a short walk to the Chandler Bike Path. 3 bedrooms and den or possible 4th bedroom and 2 bathrooms. . Fireplace in living room. Hardwood floors in LR and DR and carpet in bedrooms. Central heat and air.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
4319 W Olive Ave
4319 Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Luxurious 2+2 This is an end unit with plenty of privacy. Very safe and quite neighborhood.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1022 Irving Avenue
1022 Irving Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Townhouse style apartment extensively remodeled in Northwest Glendale, gated community with intercom. 2 BR suites and total 3 baths. New laminate flooring and new paint. New recessed lightings throughout.Central Air & Heat. 1 Car parking.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1310 W Chandler Boulevard
1310 Chandler Boulevard, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
100 sqft
It just got even BETTER IN BURBANK! This classy 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home located on an impressive lot along the desirable Chandler Bike Path was recently, and extensively, remodeled. The lush front yard is expansive and beautifully landscaped.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
507 North Niagara Street
507 North Niagara Street, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
800 sqft
Beautifully maintained and newly updated 2 bdrm 1 bath single floor front unit in a duplex with a large fenced front yard, wood-like flooring, microwave, stove/oven, central AC, and all the mid century charm one could want.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
301 N California Street
301 North California Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1015 sqft
Located nearby to Walt Disney Studios in Burbank is a 3-bedroom, 2 bath, unit ready for lease! A warm inviting porch welcomes you upon entry to the spacious living room which features large windows, recessed lighting, and sleek flooring.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
303 N California Street
303 North California Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1015 sqft
Located nearby to Walt Disney Studios in Burbank is a 3-bedroom, 2 bath, unit ready for lease! This is located on the second floor, with a separate entrance into a bright spacious living room that features a unique shed ceiling, recessed lighting,
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Adjacent
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,545
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Welcome to 5611 Carlton Way - Where comfort and convenience await! Find your new home in these completely renovated efficiency and one-bedroom apartments, with wood-inspired floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural lighting.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
53 Units Available
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,055
745 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1069 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CAWest Hollywood, CABeverly Hills, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CACulver City, CAAltadena, CA