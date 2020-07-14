All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like
Taiko Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
Taiko Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Taiko Village

1601 Scott Rd · (818) 862-6988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Month Free on select apartment homes, restrictions apply. + OUR TEAM WELCOMES YOU TO TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR! *Please visit our "Virtual Tour" page on our website.
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1601 Scott Rd, Burbank, CA 91504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05-104 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,346

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 891 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-107 · Avail. now

$3,024

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1408 sqft

Unit 01-113 · Avail. Jul 19

$3,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1408 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 05-106 · Avail. Aug 20

$3,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1443 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Taiko Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
Luxury awaits at Taiko Village Condos & Townhomes. Our modern Burbank apartments offer contemporary 1 and 3 bedroom condos as well as 2 bedroom tri-level town homes. Taiko Village now offers short-term leases and furnished unit options.

Discover a beautiful boutique condo community completely surrounded by lush landscaping. Strength meets style at these luxury apartments in Burbank, where you’ll find plank wood style flooring, durable granite countertops, dark and light wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. This community truly is the definition of luxury living.

Call or email us today and find your new home at Taiko Village!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $600 - on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open Lot: Included in lease. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Taiko Village have any available units?
Taiko Village has 4 units available starting at $2,346 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does Taiko Village have?
Some of Taiko Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Taiko Village currently offering any rent specials?
Taiko Village is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free on select apartment homes, restrictions apply. + OUR TEAM WELCOMES YOU TO TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR! *Please visit our "Virtual Tour" page on our website.
Is Taiko Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Taiko Village is pet friendly.
Does Taiko Village offer parking?
Yes, Taiko Village offers parking.
Does Taiko Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Taiko Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Taiko Village have a pool?
Yes, Taiko Village has a pool.
Does Taiko Village have accessible units?
Yes, Taiko Village has accessible units.
Does Taiko Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Taiko Village has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Oaks
330 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Scott Villa Apartments
1555 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 BedroomsBurbank Apartments with GymBurbank Pet Friendly PlacesBurbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc NeilRancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts