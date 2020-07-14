Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel oven refrigerator Property Amenities accessible courtyard elevator gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly

Luxury awaits at Taiko Village Condos & Townhomes. Our modern Burbank apartments offer contemporary 1 and 3 bedroom condos as well as 2 bedroom tri-level town homes. Taiko Village now offers short-term leases and furnished unit options.



Discover a beautiful boutique condo community completely surrounded by lush landscaping. Strength meets style at these luxury apartments in Burbank, where you’ll find plank wood style flooring, durable granite countertops, dark and light wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. This community truly is the definition of luxury living.



Call or email us today and find your new home at Taiko Village!