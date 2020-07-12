Apartment List
/
CA
/
burbank
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:59 PM

400 Apartments for rent in Burbank, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burbank apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Northwest District
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,318
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,126
1543 sqft
*Empire Landing is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Burbank Award for three consecutive years.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Rancho Adjacent
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,675
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
617 sqft
Luxury community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Units feature air conditioning, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. Located close to Mountain View Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
69 Units Available
Northwest District
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,523
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
966 sqft
Close to top attractions such as Warner Bros. Studios, Griffith Park and Los Angeles Zoo. Modern apartments in a community with a two-story fitness center, multiple swimming pools and a loft lounge with Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
33 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
8 Units Available
McNeil
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,140
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
983 sqft
Modern apartment community close to Highway 134 and Olive Avenue. Spacious apartments have a dishwasher, a range, a refrigerator and a patio/balcony. Community includes a sauna, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
4 Units Available
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,575
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at the base of Burbank Foothills. Near downtown Burbank with easy access to CA I-5 FWY. Updated kitchens, appliances, vaulted ceilings, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, media room.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
Magnolia Park
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,775
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1032 sqft
Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are all features of the award-winning design of Parc Pointe Apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,346
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,024
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1443 sqft
Luxury awaits at Taiko Village Condos & Townhomes. Our modern Burbank apartments offer contemporary 1 and 3 bedroom condos as well as 2 bedroom tri-level town homes. Taiko Village now offers short-term leases and furnished unit options.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
McNeil
Oaks
330 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,750
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
963 sqft
The Oaks is located on a quiet tree-lined street in heart of Burbank. Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are features of the award-winning design of The Oaks apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
934 sqft
Live, relax, and enjoy the perfect home at Metropolitan Place Apartments. Located near downtown Burbank, residents can enjoy gourmet restaurants, exciting shopping, and entertainment of all kinds.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Toluca Lake
Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,695
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,095
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
850 sqft
Valley Apartments are conveniently located in the southwest corner of Burbank, which is adjacent to the Township of Toluca Lake. Several large floor plans are offered in this 3 story building with elevator access to all floors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
McNeil
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
923 sqft
Brighton Vista Apartments offer comfortable apartment-home living known for its individuality and privacy.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
McNeil
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,800
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning manicured landscape. Updated amenities including a fireplace, gym and on-site laundry. Two pools to enjoy along with three state-of-the-art fitness centers. Updated appliances. On-site hot tub, media room and grill area.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
McNeil
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,750
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Stop by Toluca Terrace Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment, Toluca Terrace Apartments has what you’re looking for! The gourmet kitchen combined with an

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
555 E Olive Ave 303
555 Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1000 sqft
Burbank Beauties! 2BR Offered w/2 parking spaces! - Property Id: 236022 Contact Jillian today at 818-478-0084. You'll be impressed with these awesome units! :) • 2BR • 1000 SF (Approx.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
1017 North Screenland Drive
1017 North Screenland Drive, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Duplex home property rental in a very walkable and very bikeable rated Magnolia Park neighborhood in Burbank.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
McNeil
355 N. Maple St. Unit 231
355 North Maple Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,450
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1Bathroom Burbank Condo! Ready for Move-In! - This Mediterranean style condo is located in the desirable Entourage HOA. The condo offers an open floor plan with one spacious bedroom and one full bathroom.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Toluca Lake
The Melody
4115 Hood Avenue, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
This 1960's retro themed luxury apartment building with mid-mod decor transport you back to an era of opulence and American optimism. If you are looking for a one of a kind nostalgic experience that is absolutely beyond compare, then look no further.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Chandler Park
613 N Reese Place
613 North Reese Place, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,775
1100 sqft
Lovely home on tree lined street within a short walk to the Chandler Bike Path. 3 bedrooms and den or possible 4th bedroom and 2 bathrooms. . Fireplace in living room. Hardwood floors in LR and DR and carpet in bedrooms. Central heat and air.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Toluca Lake
4319 W Olive Ave
4319 Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Luxurious 2+2 This is an end unit with plenty of privacy. Very safe and quite neighborhood.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Chandler Park
1310 W Chandler Boulevard
1310 Chandler Boulevard, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
100 sqft
It just got even BETTER IN BURBANK! This classy 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home located on an impressive lot along the desirable Chandler Bike Path was recently, and extensively, remodeled. The lush front yard is expansive and beautifully landscaped.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
507 North Niagara Street
507 North Niagara Street, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
800 sqft
Beautifully maintained and newly updated 2 bdrm 1 bath single floor front unit in a duplex with a large fenced front yard, wood-like flooring, microwave, stove/oven, central AC, and all the mid century charm one could want.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest District
1416 N Screenland Drive
1416 North Screenland Drive, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1034 sqft
Charming Upgraded Burbank Home Available for Rent! This Beautifully Remodeled Home Features; Newer Laminate Flooring, Smooth Ceilings ,Fresh Paint, Fireplace in Living Room, Slide door Access to Backyard; Fully Remodeled Kitchen w/ Stainless Steal

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2448 North Naomi Street
2448 North Naomi Street, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Altair Luxury Apartments in Burbank! Contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347 to set up a visit! 2430 North Naomi Street Burbank, CA 91504 These luxurious apartments are flushed with natural sun light to enhance your personal decorating style.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Burbank, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burbank apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBurbank 3 BedroomsBurbank Accessible ApartmentsBurbank Apartments with Balcony
Burbank Apartments with GarageBurbank Apartments with GymBurbank Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBurbank Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBurbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Apartments with Pool
Burbank Apartments with Washer-DryerBurbank Dog Friendly ApartmentsBurbank Furnished ApartmentsBurbank Pet Friendly PlacesBurbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts