176 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burbank, CA

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Northwest District
71 Units Available
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,127
1500 sqft
Close to top attractions such as Warner Bros. Studios, Griffith Park and Los Angeles Zoo. Modern apartments in a community with a two-story fitness center, multiple swimming pools and a loft lounge with Wi-Fi.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
27 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,210
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northwest District
18 Units Available
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,066
1543 sqft
*Empire Landing is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Burbank Award for three consecutive years.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
McNeil
5 Units Available
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1091 sqft
Brighton Vista Apartments offer comfortable apartment-home living known for its individuality and privacy.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
McNeil
Contact for Availability
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Stop by Toluca Terrace Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment, Toluca Terrace Apartments has what you’re looking for! The gourmet kitchen combined with an

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2216 N. Frederic St
2216 North Frederic Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2161 sqft
Stunning NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 Br 2.5 Ba with quick access to the I-5 Freeway. - This one won't last! Soaring ceilings and tons of windows illuminate this open floor plan with rich hardwood floors.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2330 N Catalina
2330 North Catalina Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
Marvelously Modern Three Bedroom Two Bathroom With Two-Car Garage In Burbank - Situated in the highly sought out Burbank neighborhood, this triplex is filled with luxury.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1916 Rosita Ave
1916 Rosita Avenue, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1453 sqft
3 BR, 2 BA Home in Great Burbank Neighborhood - Fantastic leasing opportunity in Burbank. Located in a great neighborhood, close to Glenoaks Boulevard, this custom remodeled, partially furnished 3 BR, 2 BA home contains 1,453 sqft.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2929 N Lincoln Street
2929 North Lincoln Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1630 sqft
This spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home at 1,630 square feet with a 6,651 square foot lot boasts a large living room, a kitchen with plenty of natural light, Central Air and Heat, Washer and Dryer, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Tankless Water

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
430 N Bel Aire Drive
430 Bel Aire Drive, Burbank, CA
Gorgeous remodeled home with pool house located in one of the best areas in Burbank Hills .Entertainer's back yard with oversized spa, beautiful pool & BBQ area. High end material used for recent remodeling with best custom design. Must see!

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Adjacent
1 Unit Available
1304 W Morningside Drive
1304 Morningside Drive, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1343 sqft
Location! Location! Location! On a great street in the ever popular Burbank Rancho Equestrian neighborhood sits this charming horse property. 3 bedrooms 3 baths charming back yard and a great large barn with turnouts.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
733 E Palm Avenue
733 East Palm Avenue, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,770
1600 sqft
Beautifully updated home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The living room has a cozy fireplace and this home has a formal dining room along with a huge family.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
732 E Palm Avenue
732 East Palm Avenue, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1510 sqft
Now for Lease! An Elegant approach to living! Situated near Kenneth Road on a tree lined street, is a stunning Townhome for Lease. Boasting a fabulous floor-plan with 3 bedrooms. 2.5 bathrooms and a 2-car garage and a storage room.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Media Center
1 Unit Available
3003 W Riverside Drive
3003 Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1513 sqft
Gorgeous updated 3 BD townhouse in an amazing location! Private entry right off Riverside Dr. Kitchen boasts off granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and refrigerator included in the price.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1009 E Palm Avenue
1009 East Palm Avenue, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1863 sqft
One Story home located on Burbank Hillside.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Chandler Park
1 Unit Available
613 N Reese Place
613 North Reese Place, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1100 sqft
Lovely home on tree lined street within a short walk to the Chandler Bike Path. 3 bedrooms and den or possible 4th bedroom and 2 bathrooms. . Fireplace in living room. Hardwood floors in LR and DR and carpet in bedrooms. Central heat and air.

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Toluca Lake
1 Unit Available
4125 W Hood Ave
4125 Hood Avenue, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1520 sqft
This 3-bd/2.5 ba Mediterranean executive townhome will make you feel at home while in Burbank. EXCELLENT NEIGHBORHOOD - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! • Located in THE best part of Burbank near Toluca Lake.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3023 Scott Road
3023 Scott Road, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1120 sqft
Location, Location, Location!! Welcome to this fully furnished home, with all appliances & ALL UTILITIES included!! This open floor plan home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a fireplace in the family room! The hot features of the home include a

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2223 N Niagara Street
2223 North Niagara Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1452 sqft
Located in a prime area of Burbank, this home features a front house with two bedrooms and one bathroom and a guest house with one bathroom. The front house offers a kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Northwest District
1 Unit Available
1810 N Avon Street
1810 North Avon Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1364 sqft
Now for Lease in Burbank is a newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Front Home with 1,364-SqFt of living space. There is a large space front yard with a lush green lawn and a darling pathway that leads you to the home.

Last updated February 2 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
615 S Bel Aire Drive
615 Bel Aire Drive, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1551 sqft
Beloved Stunning Spanish Beauty on The Highly Desired Bel Aire Drive Along The Prestigious Burbank Hillside Palms.
Results within 1 mile of Burbank
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
North Hollywood
44 Units Available
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1273 sqft
Stunning views of the Noho Arts District. Luxury features including stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill and concierge service. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Studio City
10 Units Available
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,130
1730 sqft
This upscale community is located right in the San Fernando Valley. Apartments feature large gourmet kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, a resident lounge, and a lap pool.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Hollywood
1 Unit Available
5733 FULCHER AVE
5733 Fulcher Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

June 2020 Burbank Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Burbank Rent Report. Burbank rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burbank rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Burbank rents declined significantly over the past month

Burbank rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Burbank stand at $1,616 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,077 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Burbank's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Burbank over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Burbank

    As rents have fallen moderately in Burbank, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Burbank is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Burbank's median two-bedroom rent of $2,077 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% decline in Burbank.
    • While rents in Burbank fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Burbank than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Burbank is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

