59 Apartments under $1,500 for rent in Burbank, CA

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
East Hollywood
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,442
350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The apartments at 4348 Lockwood Ave are conveniently located in one of LA's hotttest neighborhoods, Silver Lake. This community is within walking distance of some of LA's best bars and restaurants such as Cha Cha Lounge and Cliff's Edge.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
East Hollywood
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,350
300 sqft
Welcome to 719 North Heliotrope: Where comfort & convenience await! This vibrant neighborhood is known for its diversity and artistic spirit.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 30 at 06:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,500
475 sqft
Carlton Canyon Apartments offers signature Hollywood style residences nestled in the heart of Hollywood itself.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl
719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Bright, private Bungalow style large 1BR 1Bath apartment will be your home and your sanctuary ***1BR for $1500.00***. Spacious- Light Filled-Large newly renovated large1BR 1Bath-in Bungalow Style property.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
North Hollywood
7500 Laurel Canyon Blvd
7500 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
***LEASING NOW*** 1BR + 1Bath unit $1425.00. Bright, private and spacious newly renovated 1BR apartment will be your home and your sanctuary.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
724 N Gramercy Pl
724 North Gramercy Place, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,250
500 sqft
beautiful updated bldg/stunning hallways studio available on the 2nd floor lots of space / lots of light separate kitchen & bath new paint ,flooring,stove,fridge,blinds water,trash and gas paid when would you like to see it Friday 7/10/20 at

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
2 Units Available
Hollywood
1554 Cassil Pl
1554 Cassil Place, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,450
410 sqft
SECOND MONTH FREE ON APPROVED APPLICATIONS! About the unit: Carpeted Flooring Throughout Large Windows with lots of Natural Light Large Walk-In Closet! Stove & Fridge Included Laundry On Site Centrally Located in Hollywood! Street Parking 12 Month

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Sun Valley
8816 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
8816 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
480 sqft
Light and bright 1 bed 1 bath apartments in the heart of Sun Valley. Move in ready.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood United
6210 Winans Dr
6210 Winans Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,500
Hollywood Hills studio with private entrance - Property Id: 95289 Hollywood Hills home studio with 1 bath and private entrance. No need to share privacy with strangers.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2
5522 Sierra Vista Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,195
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
OPEN HOUSE !!! Every Sat & Sun, 11AM to 12PM. WEEKDAYS 5:30-6:30pm PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP EITHER BEFORE OR AFTER THESE TIMES. THERE WILL BE NO ONE THERE TO SHOW YOU THE APARTMENT.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
4716 1/2 Melrose Ave
4716 1/2 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Available 08/08/20 Great location near 101 freeways and downtown. - Property Id: 318361 Cute one bedroom, full bathroom with Balcony. Nice kitchen with stove, microwave and fridge. Tiled floor except bedroom.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
40 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,427
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1023 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Westlake
The Flat
750 Garland Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,455
486 sqft
Close to Harbor Freeway, hospital and Metro bus lines. Pet-friendly studio apartments include air conditioning. Laundry facilities on every floor. Residence includes a garage, key fob access, concierge, clubhouse, game room with pool table and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Granada Hills
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
222 sqft
Short and long term living has come to Granada Hills in the form of private, furnished suites with all utilities paid, inclusive of high speed WiFi and streaming TV!Mysuite Granada Hills offers online tours, application and move into your new pet
Verified

1 of 103

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
21 Units Available
Historic Cultural
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,390
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1058 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
68 Units Available
Rampart Village
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,415
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,941
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1030 sqft
The Chadwick Apartments for rent in Koreatown, CA offers urban, resort-style living conveniently located near downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Studio House
830 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,225
160 sqft
Embrace creativity at Studio House in downtown LA In this heritage three-story building, each of the 42 stylish micro-lofts feature a smart layout, ranging in size from 140 to 190 SF, designer kitchens, luxury finishes, and come semi-furnished.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
55 Units Available
Westwood
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,495
266 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,434
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxury community that's near the area's best amenities. The community features concierge service, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge with a fireplace. Furnished apartments available. Apartments offer high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
13 Units Available
MacArthur Park
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,195
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 10 minutes to I-101, I-110, and area shops. Each home features crown molding, designer finishes, and lots of closet space. This newly restored community sits in a 1920s-style building.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
MacArthur Park
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,425
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Live Local at 822 S Park View Welcome home to excellent. Live central to some of the best things Los Angeles has to offer. This location has a Walk Score of 80 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
4 Units Available
North Hills East
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,150
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Enjoy a comfortable and casual lifestyle of living. Our property offers a decent size 1 Bedroom 1 Bath and is conveniently located near the 405 freeway with easy access to all major transportation.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
41 Units Available
MacArthur Park
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,390
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Luxurious with a Renaissance Revival feel. This community offers modern fitness center amenities as well as a resident lounge, business center, and community seating. Homes include expansive views and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
MacArthur Park
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,350
500 sqft
Welcome to 816 S Park View - This centrally located neighborhood in the Westlake District has a walk score of 80 and is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Greater Echo Park Elysian
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,442
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to 330 N Bixel St: Where comfort and convenience await! Located in the Westlake District, you're never far from some of the city's best destinations! You'll find yourself minutes from great LA spots like the Tierra Mia Coffee, BBQ hotspot

July 2020 Burbank Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Burbank Rent Report. Burbank rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burbank rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Burbank rents decline sharply over the past month

Burbank rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Burbank stand at $1,607 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,065 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Burbank's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Burbank over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Burbank

    As rents have fallen moderately in Burbank, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Burbank is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Burbank's median two-bedroom rent of $2,065 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Burbank fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Burbank than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Burbank is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

