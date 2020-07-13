259 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Burbank, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
4 Units Available
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,575
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at the base of Burbank Foothills. Near downtown Burbank with easy access to CA I-5 FWY. Updated kitchens, appliances, vaulted ceilings, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, media room.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Northwest District
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,318
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,126
1543 sqft
*Empire Landing is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Burbank Award for three consecutive years.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Rancho Adjacent
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,675
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
617 sqft
Luxury community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Units feature air conditioning, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. Located close to Mountain View Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
69 Units Available
Northwest District
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,523
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
966 sqft
Close to top attractions such as Warner Bros. Studios, Griffith Park and Los Angeles Zoo. Modern apartments in a community with a two-story fitness center, multiple swimming pools and a loft lounge with Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
33 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
8 Units Available
McNeil
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,140
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
983 sqft
Modern apartment community close to Highway 134 and Olive Avenue. Spacious apartments have a dishwasher, a range, a refrigerator and a patio/balcony. Community includes a sauna, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Magnolia Park
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,775
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1032 sqft
Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are all features of the award-winning design of Parc Pointe Apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,346
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,024
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1443 sqft
Luxury awaits at Taiko Village Condos & Townhomes. Our modern Burbank apartments offer contemporary 1 and 3 bedroom condos as well as 2 bedroom tri-level town homes. Taiko Village now offers short-term leases and furnished unit options.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
McNeil
Oaks
330 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,750
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
963 sqft
The Oaks is located on a quiet tree-lined street in heart of Burbank. Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are features of the award-winning design of The Oaks apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
934 sqft
Live, relax, and enjoy the perfect home at Metropolitan Place Apartments. Located near downtown Burbank, residents can enjoy gourmet restaurants, exciting shopping, and entertainment of all kinds.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Toluca Lake
Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,695
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,095
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
850 sqft
Valley Apartments are conveniently located in the southwest corner of Burbank, which is adjacent to the Township of Toluca Lake. Several large floor plans are offered in this 3 story building with elevator access to all floors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
McNeil
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
923 sqft
Brighton Vista Apartments offer comfortable apartment-home living known for its individuality and privacy.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
McNeil
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,800
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning manicured landscape. Updated amenities including a fireplace, gym and on-site laundry. Two pools to enjoy along with three state-of-the-art fitness centers. Updated appliances. On-site hot tub, media room and grill area.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
McNeil
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,750
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Stop by Toluca Terrace Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment, Toluca Terrace Apartments has what you’re looking for! The gourmet kitchen combined with an

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
McNeil
4412 W Verdugo Ave
4412 West Verdugo Avenue, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
909 sqft
Available 07/31/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 317876 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
1017 North Screenland Drive
1017 North Screenland Drive, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Duplex home property rental in a very walkable and very bikeable rated Magnolia Park neighborhood in Burbank.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Chandler Park
613 N Reese Place
613 North Reese Place, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,775
1100 sqft
Lovely home on tree lined street within a short walk to the Chandler Bike Path. 3 bedrooms and den or possible 4th bedroom and 2 bathrooms. . Fireplace in living room. Hardwood floors in LR and DR and carpet in bedrooms. Central heat and air.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Chandler Park
1310 W Chandler Boulevard
1310 Chandler Boulevard, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
100 sqft
It just got even BETTER IN BURBANK! This classy 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home located on an impressive lot along the desirable Chandler Bike Path was recently, and extensively, remodeled. The lush front yard is expansive and beautifully landscaped.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2448 North Naomi Street
2448 North Naomi Street, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Altair Luxury Apartments in Burbank! Contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347 to set up a visit! 2430 North Naomi Street Burbank, CA 91504 These luxurious apartments are flushed with natural sun light to enhance your personal decorating style.

1 of 13

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
Northwest District
1141 N. Parish Pl
1141 North Parish Place, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1200 sqft
Spacious Townhouse with Private Patio and Garage - Updated, spacious and bright two story Burbank Townhome (bedrooms are situated upstairs for privacy with the living and dining area downstairs). The building is located on a lovely tree lined street.
Results within 1 mile of Burbank
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
226 Units Available
North Hollywood
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,285
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,514
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,051
1120 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information! The Weddington is your destination to live a life of creativity and passion.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
North Hollywood
The Social
11011 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,244
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1202 sqft
In the heart of the NoHo Arts District, you’ll find The Social, an apartment community like no other in North Hollywood.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Studio City
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,745
872 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1170 sqft
This upscale community is located right in the San Fernando Valley. Apartments feature large gourmet kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, a resident lounge, and a lap pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
113 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,575
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1000 sqft
Dual always-open fitness centers, 24-hour maintenance, on-site dry cleaning and e-payments make this pet-friendly community a convenient option. Furnished units available. Located next to Universal Center and the Los Angeles River.

July 2020 Burbank Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Burbank Rent Report. Burbank rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burbank rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Burbank rents decline sharply over the past month

Burbank rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Burbank stand at $1,607 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,065 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Burbank's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Burbank over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Burbank

    As rents have fallen moderately in Burbank, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Burbank is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Burbank's median two-bedroom rent of $2,065 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Burbank fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Burbank than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Burbank is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

