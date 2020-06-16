All apartments in Burbank
1141 N. Parish Pl

1141 North Parish Place · (877) 250-5858 ext. 1
Location

1141 North Parish Place, Burbank, CA 91506
Northwest District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1141 N. Parish Pl · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spacious Townhouse with Private Patio and Garage - Updated, spacious and bright two story Burbank Townhome (bedrooms are situated upstairs for privacy with the living and dining area downstairs). The building is located on a lovely tree lined street. Townhome features a updated kitchen with granite counter top, wood style flooring throughout the home. Stainless steel appliances including fridge. Updated bathrooms, walk in closet, fireplace, private patio and balcony, private two car garage and washer and dryer.

The property is located close to excellent restaurants, shopping (Target, Walmart Superstore, Sprouts, Ikea), Burbank Town Center, transportation, schools and parks. Easy Access to 5 / 134 Freeways. Less than 3 miles away from The Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros. Studios, Nickelodeon Animation Studio, and Cartoon Network .

APARTMENT AMENITIES:
-Spacious and bright
-Central A/C and Heat
-Wood Style Flooring
-Stove, dishwasher, fridge, microwave and washer/dryer
-Updated kitchen and bathroom cabinets with granite counter top
-Window shades
-Fireplace
-Walk in closets
-Private patio and balcony
-Updated fixtures
-Surround sound in living room for entertainment
-Private closed garage
-Community Pool

(RLNE5578464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 N. Parish Pl have any available units?
1141 N. Parish Pl has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 N. Parish Pl have?
Some of 1141 N. Parish Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 N. Parish Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1141 N. Parish Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 N. Parish Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 N. Parish Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1141 N. Parish Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1141 N. Parish Pl does offer parking.
Does 1141 N. Parish Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1141 N. Parish Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 N. Parish Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1141 N. Parish Pl has a pool.
Does 1141 N. Parish Pl have accessible units?
No, 1141 N. Parish Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 N. Parish Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 N. Parish Pl has units with dishwashers.
