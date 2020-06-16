1141 N. Parish Pl

Amenities

Spacious Townhouse with Private Patio and Garage - Updated, spacious and bright two story Burbank Townhome (bedrooms are situated upstairs for privacy with the living and dining area downstairs). The building is located on a lovely tree lined street. Townhome features a updated kitchen with granite counter top, wood style flooring throughout the home. Stainless steel appliances including fridge. Updated bathrooms, walk in closet, fireplace, private patio and balcony, private two car garage and washer and dryer.



The property is located close to excellent restaurants, shopping (Target, Walmart Superstore, Sprouts, Ikea), Burbank Town Center, transportation, schools and parks. Easy Access to 5 / 134 Freeways. Less than 3 miles away from The Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros. Studios, Nickelodeon Animation Studio, and Cartoon Network .



APARTMENT AMENITIES:

-Spacious and bright

-Central A/C and Heat

-Wood Style Flooring

-Stove, dishwasher, fridge, microwave and washer/dryer

-Updated kitchen and bathroom cabinets with granite counter top

-Window shades

-Fireplace

-Walk in closets

-Private patio and balcony

-Updated fixtures

-Surround sound in living room for entertainment

-Private closed garage

-Community Pool



For A Tour Of Your New Home Call Today



