Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bike storage dogs allowed cats allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport courtyard game room green community guest parking hot tub internet access lobby package receiving

AVA Burbank is a renovated and centrally located living space steps from the energy of the media capital of Burbank. Just minutes from movie studios, shopping centers and freeway access to the 5, 134, 101 and 405, AVA Burbank now offers furnished and unfurnished studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that feature urban-inspired design that extends beyond the walls to refreshed amenities with social spaces to connect, chill and play. There’s comfy lounge seating around the pools for hanging out with friends or chilling alone, an awesome fitness center, lots of secure parking and bike storage.