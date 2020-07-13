All apartments in Burbank
AVA Burbank

401 N Pass Ave · (629) 201-7841
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 007-36 · Avail. now

$1,543

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 033-04 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,553

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 032-32 · Avail. now

$1,553

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

See 14+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 004-24 · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 001-02 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,847

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 008-08 · Avail. now

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 23+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001-07 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,336

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 001-03 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 002-10 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,396

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

See 20+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AVA Burbank.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
courtyard
game room
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
lobby
package receiving
AVA Burbank is a renovated and centrally located living space steps from the energy of the media capital of Burbank. Just minutes from movie studios, shopping centers and freeway access to the 5, 134, 101 and 405, AVA Burbank now offers furnished and unfurnished studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that feature urban-inspired design that extends beyond the walls to refreshed amenities with social spaces to connect, chill and play. There’s comfy lounge seating around the pools for hanging out with friends or chilling alone, an awesome fitness center, lots of secure parking and bike storage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Trash: $9/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Parking Details: Carport: included in the lease (the number of spaces you receive is dependent on the size of your apartment), $50/month (additional spot); Guest parking: first come, first serve.
Storage Details: Storage unit (sizes vary): $35-100/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AVA Burbank have any available units?
AVA Burbank has 66 units available starting at $1,543 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does AVA Burbank have?
Some of AVA Burbank's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AVA Burbank currently offering any rent specials?
AVA Burbank is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is AVA Burbank pet-friendly?
Yes, AVA Burbank is pet friendly.
Does AVA Burbank offer parking?
Yes, AVA Burbank offers parking.
Does AVA Burbank have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AVA Burbank offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AVA Burbank have a pool?
Yes, AVA Burbank has a pool.
Does AVA Burbank have accessible units?
No, AVA Burbank does not have accessible units.
Does AVA Burbank have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AVA Burbank has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for AVA Burbank?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

