Burbank, CA
Brighton Vista Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:43 PM

Brighton Vista Apartments

222 N Buena Vista St · (818) 696-4940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. now

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 923 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brighton Vista Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bike storage
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Brighton Vista Apartments offer comfortable apartment-home living known for its individuality and privacy. Unparalleled in design, our low density, and luxurious residential community enjoys an ambience of spaciousness enhanced by the beautiful, palm-tree lined, landscaped entrance and graceful walkways. Brighton Vista is located adjacent to the Burbank Public Library; and is minutes from many restaurants and theatres downtown. Residents of Brighton Vista Apartments also enjoy nearby Verdugo Park and Recreation Center, Burbank Empire Center, and antique shopping along Magnolia Boulevard. The Bob Hope Airport is less than 3 miles away, and access to the 134 freeway is approximately one mile. Griffith Park is close by, where trails and picnic areas abound. Brighton Vista Apartments are nearby Warner Brothers Studios, Disney Studios, NBC, ABC, Yahoo and many other entertainment-related companies.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 application fee
Deposit: Studio $600, 1 bed & 1+loft $700, 2 bed & 2+ $800
Move-in Fees: $200-$300 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: 25lbs max for dogs
Parking Details: Garage subterranean, side by side.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brighton Vista Apartments have any available units?
Brighton Vista Apartments has 4 units available starting at $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does Brighton Vista Apartments have?
Some of Brighton Vista Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brighton Vista Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Brighton Vista Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brighton Vista Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Brighton Vista Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Brighton Vista Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Brighton Vista Apartments offers parking.
Does Brighton Vista Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brighton Vista Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brighton Vista Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Brighton Vista Apartments has a pool.
Does Brighton Vista Apartments have accessible units?
No, Brighton Vista Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Brighton Vista Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brighton Vista Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Brighton Vista Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

