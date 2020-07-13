Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bike storage courtyard e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Brighton Vista Apartments offer comfortable apartment-home living known for its individuality and privacy. Unparalleled in design, our low density, and luxurious residential community enjoys an ambience of spaciousness enhanced by the beautiful, palm-tree lined, landscaped entrance and graceful walkways. Brighton Vista is located adjacent to the Burbank Public Library; and is minutes from many restaurants and theatres downtown. Residents of Brighton Vista Apartments also enjoy nearby Verdugo Park and Recreation Center, Burbank Empire Center, and antique shopping along Magnolia Boulevard. The Bob Hope Airport is less than 3 miles away, and access to the 134 freeway is approximately one mile. Griffith Park is close by, where trails and picnic areas abound. Brighton Vista Apartments are nearby Warner Brothers Studios, Disney Studios, NBC, ABC, Yahoo and many other entertainment-related companies.