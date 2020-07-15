Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool gym on-site laundry alarm system bike storage courtyard e-payments fire pit hot tub online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Stop by Toluca Terrace Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment, Toluca Terrace Apartments has what you’re looking for! The gourmet kitchen combined with an open, spacious design will make your new apartment a place to both relax and entertain. Every apartment features a cozy fireplace, wood laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, updated cabinets, generous storage space, and a private patio or balcony!



Toluca Terrace Apartments offers many upscale amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at our on-site fitness center, spend time with your friends at our outdoor lounge area with a firepit, or take a dip in the refreshing heated swimming pool, open year-round! For your convenience, we also offer an on-site laundry facility, evening courtesy patrol services, and professional management and maintenance. Contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at Toluca Terrace Apartments!