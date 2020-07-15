All apartments in Burbank
Toluca Terrace

333 N Screenland Dr ·
Location

333 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

Valentino-1

$1,750

Studio · 1 Bath · 485 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Cooper-1

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Fairbanks-1

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Cooper-2

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Monroe A-1

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Toluca Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
alarm system
bike storage
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Stop by Toluca Terrace Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment, Toluca Terrace Apartments has what you’re looking for! The gourmet kitchen combined with an open, spacious design will make your new apartment a place to both relax and entertain. Every apartment features a cozy fireplace, wood laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, updated cabinets, generous storage space, and a private patio or balcony!

Toluca Terrace Apartments offers many upscale amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at our on-site fitness center, spend time with your friends at our outdoor lounge area with a firepit, or take a dip in the refreshing heated swimming pool, open year-round! For your convenience, we also offer an on-site laundry facility, evening courtesy patrol services, and professional management and maintenance. Contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at Toluca Terrace Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6 and 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $600
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $500 cat deposit; $100 additional for a second cat.
limit: Two cats max per apartment.
restrictions: No cat breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Toluca Terrace have any available units?
Toluca Terrace offers studio floorplans starting at $1,750, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,500, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $3,200. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does Toluca Terrace have?
Some of Toluca Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Toluca Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Toluca Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Toluca Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Toluca Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Toluca Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Toluca Terrace offers parking.
Does Toluca Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Toluca Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Toluca Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Toluca Terrace has a pool.
Does Toluca Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, Toluca Terrace has accessible units.
Does Toluca Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Toluca Terrace has units with dishwashers.
