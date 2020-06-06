7955 E CHAPARRAL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gated community in a pristine, safe and quiet area. 95% owner occupied. Two car garage, new LG washer/dryer. Two bed, two full bath. Fireplace, Dining room, great patio with greenbelt views. Open, light and bright with lots of skylights, high ceilings, architectural details and windows with shutters. Wired for sound in every room. Remodeled in 2017. Eat in Kitchen. Shopping, parks, golf and bike paths all within walking distance. Great location, convenient to Scottsdale Fashion Square, Downtown Scottsdale, Civic Center, Library, easy freeway access.