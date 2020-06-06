All apartments in Scottsdale
7955 E CHAPARRAL Road
Last updated January 8 2020 at 11:57 AM

7955 E CHAPARRAL Road

7955 E Chaparral Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7955 E Chaparral Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Gated community in a pristine, safe and quiet area. 95% owner occupied. Two car garage, new LG washer/dryer. Two bed, two full bath. Fireplace, Dining room, great patio with greenbelt views. Open, light and bright with lots of skylights, high ceilings, architectural details and windows with shutters. Wired for sound in every room. Remodeled in 2017. Eat in Kitchen. Shopping, parks, golf and bike paths all within walking distance. Great location, convenient to Scottsdale Fashion Square, Downtown Scottsdale, Civic Center, Library, easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7955 E CHAPARRAL Road have any available units?
7955 E CHAPARRAL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7955 E CHAPARRAL Road have?
Some of 7955 E CHAPARRAL Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7955 E CHAPARRAL Road currently offering any rent specials?
7955 E CHAPARRAL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7955 E CHAPARRAL Road pet-friendly?
No, 7955 E CHAPARRAL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7955 E CHAPARRAL Road offer parking?
Yes, 7955 E CHAPARRAL Road offers parking.
Does 7955 E CHAPARRAL Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7955 E CHAPARRAL Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7955 E CHAPARRAL Road have a pool?
No, 7955 E CHAPARRAL Road does not have a pool.
Does 7955 E CHAPARRAL Road have accessible units?
No, 7955 E CHAPARRAL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7955 E CHAPARRAL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7955 E CHAPARRAL Road has units with dishwashers.

