The Griffin Apartments

Lease Length: 3-13 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $25/month, Pest control $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Dogs considered to have aggressive tendencies: German Shepherd, Anatolian Shepherd, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Bull Dog, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, Bullmastiff, Akita, Chow Chow, Wolf-Dogs and Wolf Hybrids, Doberman (full), Airedale. Additionally, mixed breeds of these dogs are also restricted.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Controlled Access Parking Garage: $10/month.