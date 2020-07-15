Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving yoga conference room internet cafe

Experience the art of refined living at The Griffin Apartments...



The perfect blend of sophisticated and sultry, The Griffin is an art gallery by day and VIP lounge by night. Daylight illuminates bright, airy one and two-bedroom homes, where you’ll find expansive quartz countertops and islands, elegant stainless steel appliances, sleek flooring, and spacious walk-in closets. Accent pendant lighting and rich textures are complemented by subtle yet distinguished designer features. The community's shared spaces further enrich the artful style with a sky deck overlooking Papago, a 24-hour, 3,400 square foot fitness conditioning and spin room with yoga and on-demand fitness, an ultra-lux pool made to enhance ultimate relaxation, and so much more.



The location in Old Town Scottsdale is an amenity all its' own. With an eclectic mix of business and pleasure, there's scarcely a reason to venture beyond the neighborhood borders. You can experience it all at The Griffin.