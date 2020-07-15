All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like The Griffin Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
The Griffin Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

The Griffin Apartments

3234 North Scottsdale Road · (734) 526-6197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3234 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1052 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,462

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Unit 3007 · Avail. now

$1,611

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Unit 1048 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,623

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1033 · Avail. now

$1,984

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 1050 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,009

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1159 sqft

Unit 2070 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,086

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1322 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Griffin Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
yoga
conference room
internet cafe
Experience the art of refined living at The Griffin Apartments...

The perfect blend of sophisticated and sultry, The Griffin is an art gallery by day and VIP lounge by night. Daylight illuminates bright, airy one and two-bedroom homes, where you’ll find expansive quartz countertops and islands, elegant stainless steel appliances, sleek flooring, and spacious walk-in closets. Accent pendant lighting and rich textures are complemented by subtle yet distinguished designer features. The community's shared spaces further enrich the artful style with a sky deck overlooking Papago, a 24-hour, 3,400 square foot fitness conditioning and spin room with yoga and on-demand fitness, an ultra-lux pool made to enhance ultimate relaxation, and so much more.

The location in Old Town Scottsdale is an amenity all its' own. With an eclectic mix of business and pleasure, there's scarcely a reason to venture beyond the neighborhood borders. You can experience it all at The Griffin.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $25/month, Pest control $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Dogs considered to have aggressive tendencies: German Shepherd, Anatolian Shepherd, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Bull Dog, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, Bullmastiff, Akita, Chow Chow, Wolf-Dogs and Wolf Hybrids, Doberman (full), Airedale. Additionally, mixed breeds of these dogs are also restricted.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Controlled Access Parking Garage: $10/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Griffin Apartments have any available units?
The Griffin Apartments has 22 units available starting at $1,462 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does The Griffin Apartments have?
Some of The Griffin Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Griffin Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Griffin Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Griffin Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Griffin Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Griffin Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Griffin Apartments offers parking.
Does The Griffin Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Griffin Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Griffin Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Griffin Apartments has a pool.
Does The Griffin Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Griffin Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Griffin Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, The Griffin Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Griffin Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity