Amenities

in unit laundry golf room wine room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage internet access package receiving valet service yoga accessible elevator garage 24hr maintenance bocce court coffee bar concierge conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room golf room guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby media room online portal shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet wine room

Elegant apartment living is here at The District at Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. Find your own slice of paradise at our pet-friendly penthouse, one-, or two-bedroom apartments. Upgrade your day-to-day with extravagant extras like smart home features, custom cabinetry, and granite and quartz countertops. Live the good life in North Scottsdale, stretched out under a private cabana next to our Andalusian-inspired swimming pool, or by taking advantage of the outdoor culinary center. You’re perfectly placed near Kierland Commons and the Scottsdale Quarter where delicious dining opportunities, quality employers, and top-tier shopping await. Live where luxury is standard – The District at Scottsdale.