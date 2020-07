Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub fireplace oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport internet cafe

San Carlos Apartments offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with full-size washers and dryers in every home. Our community features a wide array of amenities including two outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center and garage and covered parking. Conveniently located in North Scottsdale, near the hiking and biking trails at McDowell Mountain Regional Park. This North Scottsdale location at Thompson Peak Parkway & Redfield Road combines natural beauty & luxury resort living. Our prime location is convenient to Old Town Scottsdale.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and self-guided tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.