7820 E Pleasant Run

Stunning, fully furnished Contemporary updated townhouse located in popular McCormick Ranch Kitchen w/ large Island & stainless Appliances, is open to dining area and great room. 1/2 bath on main level.All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. @ flat screen TV's, Apple TV and sound system. Patios and Balconies offer lots of outdoor retreats. Private quaint back courtyard w/ 2 covered patios. The perfect Central Scottsdale Retreat! Community Pool and Spa, Tennis Courts and More! Great restaurants and shopping nearby! Amazing!