Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:25 PM

7820 E Pleasant Run

7820 East Pleasant Run · No Longer Available
Location

7820 East Pleasant Run, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning, fully furnished Contemporary updated townhouse located in popular McCormick Ranch Kitchen w/ large Island & stainless Appliances, is open to dining area and great room. 1/2 bath on main level.All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. @ flat screen TV's, Apple TV and sound system. Patios and Balconies offer lots of outdoor retreats. Private quaint back courtyard w/ 2 covered patios. The perfect Central Scottsdale Retreat! Community Pool and Spa, Tennis Courts and More! Great restaurants and shopping nearby! Amazing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7820 E Pleasant Run have any available units?
7820 E Pleasant Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7820 E Pleasant Run have?
Some of 7820 E Pleasant Run's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7820 E Pleasant Run currently offering any rent specials?
7820 E Pleasant Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7820 E Pleasant Run pet-friendly?
No, 7820 E Pleasant Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7820 E Pleasant Run offer parking?
Yes, 7820 E Pleasant Run offers parking.
Does 7820 E Pleasant Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7820 E Pleasant Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7820 E Pleasant Run have a pool?
Yes, 7820 E Pleasant Run has a pool.
Does 7820 E Pleasant Run have accessible units?
No, 7820 E Pleasant Run does not have accessible units.
Does 7820 E Pleasant Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7820 E Pleasant Run has units with dishwashers.
