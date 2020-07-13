All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

San Tropez

2700 N Hayden Rd · (480) 360-5992
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2700 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3088 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Unit 1087 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Unit 1002 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1047 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,514

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1008 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,789

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Unit 2057 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,859

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Tropez.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
sauna
volleyball court
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
green community
online portal
Set in the splendid Scottsdale greenbelt, San Tropez Apartment Homes of Phoenix, AZ are only a few minutes from many of the Valley's finest shopping, cultural and dining establishments. We are perfectly situated on Hayden Road, adjacent to the Coronado Golf Course and Park.

We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes featuring great amenities like Roman soaking tubs, in-home washer/dryer, and private patios. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, our award-winning state-of-the-art fitness center, cozy fireside lounge and convenient jogging paths. The atmosphere here is one of casual elegance — we take great pride in maintaining our facilities and providing professional service, while also facilitating a friendly atmosphere with numerous community events. With our professional on-site management team, we are dedicated to providing an easy rental experience to continue providing top-rated apartment living in Scottsdale, right outside of Phoenix! Our conven

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 Refundable Deposit or $100 Non-Refundable Deposit Waiver with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply for dogs.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does San Tropez have any available units?
San Tropez has 8 units available starting at $1,329 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does San Tropez have?
Some of San Tropez's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Tropez currently offering any rent specials?
San Tropez is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Tropez pet-friendly?
Yes, San Tropez is pet friendly.
Does San Tropez offer parking?
Yes, San Tropez offers parking.
Does San Tropez have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Tropez offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Tropez have a pool?
Yes, San Tropez has a pool.
Does San Tropez have accessible units?
No, San Tropez does not have accessible units.
Does San Tropez have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Tropez has units with dishwashers.
