Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving sauna volleyball court 24hr maintenance carport courtyard green community online portal

Set in the splendid Scottsdale greenbelt, San Tropez Apartment Homes of Phoenix, AZ are only a few minutes from many of the Valley's finest shopping, cultural and dining establishments. We are perfectly situated on Hayden Road, adjacent to the Coronado Golf Course and Park.



We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes featuring great amenities like Roman soaking tubs, in-home washer/dryer, and private patios. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, our award-winning state-of-the-art fitness center, cozy fireside lounge and convenient jogging paths. The atmosphere here is one of casual elegance — we take great pride in maintaining our facilities and providing professional service, while also facilitating a friendly atmosphere with numerous community events. With our professional on-site management team, we are dedicated to providing an easy rental experience to continue providing top-rated apartment living in Scottsdale, right outside of Phoenix! Our conven