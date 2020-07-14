All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale Haciendas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Scottsdale Haciendas

985 N Granite Reef Rd · (480) 418-6250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

985 N Granite Reef Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 142 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 049 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1140 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Scottsdale Haciendas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Scottsdale Haciendas CondominiumsScottsdale Haciendas Condominiums is situated in a charming community in Scottsdale, AZ. Our ideal location places you within close proximity to shopping, dining, schools, entertainment, and more. Our community also provides direct access to Loop 101 for all your commuting needs. Our intimate community of condominiums includes two bedroom single and two-story floor plans. Each home features a new gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances, vanity mirrors, ceramic tile flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, raised six panel doors, ceiling fans, individual store rooms, a one car garage, a full sized washer and dryer, a spacious patio or balcony, and so much more! You’ll love to call Scottsdale Haciendas your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45.74 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $203 admin (refundable)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Detached garage: included in lease. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Scottsdale Haciendas have any available units?
Scottsdale Haciendas has 4 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Scottsdale Haciendas have?
Some of Scottsdale Haciendas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Scottsdale Haciendas currently offering any rent specials?
Scottsdale Haciendas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Scottsdale Haciendas pet-friendly?
Yes, Scottsdale Haciendas is pet friendly.
Does Scottsdale Haciendas offer parking?
Yes, Scottsdale Haciendas offers parking.
Does Scottsdale Haciendas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Scottsdale Haciendas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Scottsdale Haciendas have a pool?
Yes, Scottsdale Haciendas has a pool.
Does Scottsdale Haciendas have accessible units?
No, Scottsdale Haciendas does not have accessible units.
Does Scottsdale Haciendas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Scottsdale Haciendas has units with dishwashers.
