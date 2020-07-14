Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Scottsdale Haciendas CondominiumsScottsdale Haciendas Condominiums is situated in a charming community in Scottsdale, AZ. Our ideal location places you within close proximity to shopping, dining, schools, entertainment, and more. Our community also provides direct access to Loop 101 for all your commuting needs. Our intimate community of condominiums includes two bedroom single and two-story floor plans. Each home features a new gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances, vanity mirrors, ceramic tile flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, raised six panel doors, ceiling fans, individual store rooms, a one car garage, a full sized washer and dryer, a spacious patio or balcony, and so much more! You’ll love to call Scottsdale Haciendas your new home.