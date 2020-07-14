The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities

Get ready... LIFE'S ABOUT TO CHANGE! The Core is a community of North Scottsdale apartments that offers a premium lifestyle in an idyllic location. Here you'll find a lavish list of interior amenities for you to enjoy the luxe lifestyle you deserve. Do you love to cook and entertain? We have gas range stoves that will delight any inspiring chefs. Keep your wine collection at the perfect temperature in your very own built in wine cooler. Never worry about fumbling around for your keys - you will love the convenience of the Salto electronic keyless entry system. It will be a piece of cake to keep your home tidy with hardwood style floors in living areas, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a garbage disposal. You'll find that with the set of amenities we have curated for you, life is just a bit less complicated at The Core Apartments in North Scottsdale. From the garage parking, the pet wash station, and valet trash service to the on-site business center and conference room and 24-hour package concierge system, The Core has it all. Relaxation and entertainment are built into the design of our North Scottsdale apartments. You will be blown away when you see the rooftop pool deck. It features a heated pool, spa, cabanas, TV's, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and misters to keep you cool in the Scottsdale, AZ heat! Aside from the masterpiece pool deck you will certainly enjoy our Techno Gym Athletic Equipment, yoga and spin room, pet wash station, McDowell Mountain and Sonoran Desert views, poker room, game room with a pool table, theater room, and clubroom with free Wi-Fi and Starbucks coffee! We can't wait to show you how beautiful and impressive The Core is. We have studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments available soon. Contact our professional leasing staff today to learn more about our apartments in North Scottsdale.