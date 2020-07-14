All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor

Open Now until 6pm
15333 N Hayden Rd · (480) 372-8624
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15333 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Airpark

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 4470 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,302

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1151 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,277

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 2260 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,277

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 1167 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,302

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 23+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1104 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 1101 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 1138 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,877

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
media room
trash valet
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dog grooming area
internet cafe
package receiving
Get ready... LIFE'S ABOUT TO CHANGE! The Core is a community of North Scottsdale apartments that offers a premium lifestyle in an idyllic location. Here you'll find a lavish list of interior amenities for you to enjoy the luxe lifestyle you deserve. Do you love to cook and entertain? We have gas range stoves that will delight any inspiring chefs. Keep your wine collection at the perfect temperature in your very own built in wine cooler. Never worry about fumbling around for your keys - you will love the convenience of the Salto electronic keyless entry system. It will be a piece of cake to keep your home tidy with hardwood style floors in living areas, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a garbage disposal. You'll find that with the set of amenities we have curated for you, life is just a bit less complicated at The Core Apartments in North Scottsdale. From the garage parking, the pet wash station, and valet trash service to the on-site business center and conference room and 24-hour package concierge system, The Core has it all. Relaxation and entertainment are built into the design of our North Scottsdale apartments. You will be blown away when you see the rooftop pool deck. It features a heated pool, spa, cabanas, TV's, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and misters to keep you cool in the Scottsdale, AZ heat! Aside from the masterpiece pool deck you will certainly enjoy our Techno Gym Athletic Equipment, yoga and spin room, pet wash station, McDowell Mountain and Sonoran Desert views, poker room, game room with a pool table, theater room, and clubroom with free Wi-Fi and Starbucks coffee! We can't wait to show you how beautiful and impressive The Core is. We have studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments available soon. Contact our professional leasing staff today to learn more about our apartments in North Scottsdale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 Administrative Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $200
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $40 per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit combined: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Garage. We do have rentable spaces that range from $75-125.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor have any available units?
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor has 32 units available starting at $1,277 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor have?
Some of The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor currently offering any rent specials?
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor pet-friendly?
Yes, The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor is pet friendly.
Does The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor offer parking?
Yes, The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor offers parking.
Does The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor have a pool?
Yes, The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor has a pool.
Does The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor have accessible units?
Yes, The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor has accessible units.
Does The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor has units with dishwashers.

