98 Apartments under $900 for rent in Scottsdale, AZ

21 Units Available
Scottsdale Shadows
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$845
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1213 sqft
Units at luxury community feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal pool table, volleyball court, pool, gym and dog park. Located near Scottsdale Shadows Executive Golf Course.
30 Units Available
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$885
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1028 sqft
Scottsdale 59 is currently undergoing an extensive renovation to bring urban sophistication and contemporary design to one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the valley! Don’t settle for mediocre apartment living.
7 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$870
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
955 sqft
Welcome to Scottsdale’s beautiful Shadow Ridge Apartments, conveniently located near all the best things Scottsdale has to offer.

1 Unit Available
4003 N Parkway Avenue
4003 North Parkway Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
Cute, quite, 1bd/1bth apartment in the heart of Scottsdale.

1 Unit Available
7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH
7660 East Mckellips Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
520 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath manufactured home next to Greenbelt and Lake Park, in a fantastic central location to Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe, in walking distance to everything! Mobile home is located in an All Ages Mobile Home Park next door to
Results within 1 mile of Scottsdale
31 Units Available
North Tempe-College
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$873
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,016
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
961 sqft
Newly refurbished homes with energy-saving appliances in kitchens, hardwood floors and covered parking. Community amenities include a heated swimming pool, play area and business center. Freeways 101 and 202 are close by.
15 Units Available
Arcadia
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
930 sqft
Minutes from Old Cross Cut Canal Park and numerous boutique shops and restaurants. On-site amenities include pool, playground and courtyard. Dogs and cats allowed. Walk-in closets for extra storage and on-site laundry for convenience.
15 Units Available
Arcadia
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$799
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
805 sqft
Near downtown Phoenix, these garden apartment homes feature a lounging pool, outdoor dining and grilling areas, and carports. The interiors of the studio and one- to two-bedroom apartments offer the options of dens or patios.
Results within 5 miles of Scottsdale
13 Units Available
Riverside
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$830
317 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,064
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
788 sqft
Affordable apartments a stone's throw from the airport and the Phoenix Zoo. Recently renovated units contain walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry. Across the street from Jaycee Park.
19 Units Available
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$859
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1037 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Uptown Mesa with a pool, spacious closets, private balconies and covered parking. Close to public transportation and moments from the 60/101 interchange.
10 Units Available
Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$868
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
888 sqft
Located on Loop 101 and close to Interstate 60 and Interstate 10. Recently renovated apartments with brushed nickel fixtures, colorful accent walls and private patio/balcony. Tennis and racquetball courts.
30 Units Available
Camelback Corridor
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$829
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
992 sqft
Great location in Phoenix, nestled under Camelback Mountain. Units include granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Residents enjoy communal amenities like 24-hour laundry, internet cafe and parking.
14 Units Available
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to I-101 and US-60, and convenient for commuters. Community amenities include pool, yoga, parking and on-site laundry. Units feature a dishwasher, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and bathtub.
22 Units Available
Roosevelt
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$855
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$855
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
848 sqft
Featuring comfort and convenience, Central on Broadway stands out. Our community in Mesa, AZ is located minutes from the 101, Highway 60 and public transportation.
12 Units Available
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$789
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
833 sqft
Convenient location, minutes from ASU, downtown Phoenix, and downtown Tempe. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, and dishwasher.
18 Units Available
Tempe Gardens
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$877
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
869 sqft
Convenient location in Tempe, close to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Luxury community offers volleyball court, pool and parking.
26 Units Available
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$825
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
791 sqft
Luxurious Phoenix apartment surrounded by attractions, shopping, schools and restaurants. Community features a fitness center with free weights, on-site maintenance and package center. Units have full-size washer/dryer, private balconies and ceiling fans.
13 Units Available
Duke Manor
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$715
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
550 sqft
Convenient to Highways 60, 101 and 202. Multiple on-site amenities, including a bark park, laundry, fitness center and two swimming pools. On-site maintenance and covered car parking available. Rent includes air conditioning, heating and electricity.
8 Units Available
Paradise Valley Oasis
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$825
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury abounds with hardwood floors, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym, and internet cafe. Studio apartments and 1-2 bedroom units available. Close to I-17 Paradise Valley Mall, Venturoso Park and more.
15 Units Available
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$804
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1000 sqft
Madera Point is located in downtown Mesa, just minutes from the Metro Light Rail and Superstition Freeway. Units offer air conditioning, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
12 Units Available
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$830
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
960 sqft
Urban Trails at the District, Mesa, AZ, offers contemporary living only a stone's throw from Tempe. Newly renovated rooms boast hardwood floors, and community attractions include an on-site gym and easy access to Pita Jungle.
5 Units Available
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1240 sqft
Situated in Phoenix, AZ close to Pierce Park and the Phoenix Zoo. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio and hardwood floors. Luxury community boasts pool, playground, on-site laundry and more.
22 Units Available
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
720 sqft
This community provides easy access to Papago Golf Course and Walmart Supercenter. It's also pet-friendly with covered parking and a swimming pool. Units have extra large closets and a full array of appliances.
14 Units Available
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$865
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
818 sqft
Residents enjoy amenities like a playground, courtyard and grill, and onsite management. Units feature spacious closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and dishwasher. Located minutes from the Escobedo Historic District, off of Country Club Dr.
Rent Report
Scottsdale

July 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report. Scottsdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Scottsdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Scottsdale rents decline sharply over the past month

Scottsdale rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Scottsdale stand at $1,083 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,349 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Scottsdale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Scottsdale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Scottsdale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Scottsdale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Scottsdale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Scottsdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,349 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Scottsdale's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Scottsdale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Scottsdale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

