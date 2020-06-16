3320 N 82ND Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

THIS IS A VACATION RENTAL! Located in a quiet established neighborhood, less than 4 mi in any direction you will find- Camelback Mtn, Salt River Fields, Talking Stick Casino, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Old Town Scottsdale (shops, restaurants, & great nightlife!), Golf: Silverado, McCormick Ranch, Gainey Ranch, Stonecreek & Starfire, or Giants Spring Training Stadium, multiple spas, & easy access to 101 freeway which will take you anywhere else you need to go! Furniture will not be removed. Strictly no pets or smoking. LOW PRICE FOR SUMMER MONTHS ONLY. Usually only available for 1-6 months. NOT available for 1 year lease. Guest is responsible for utilities May-September.