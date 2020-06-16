All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

3320 N 82ND Place

3320 North 82nd Place · (480) 201-0416
Location

3320 North 82nd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
THIS IS A VACATION RENTAL! Located in a quiet established neighborhood, less than 4 mi in any direction you will find- Camelback Mtn, Salt River Fields, Talking Stick Casino, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Old Town Scottsdale (shops, restaurants, & great nightlife!), Golf: Silverado, McCormick Ranch, Gainey Ranch, Stonecreek & Starfire, or Giants Spring Training Stadium, multiple spas, & easy access to 101 freeway which will take you anywhere else you need to go! Furniture will not be removed. Strictly no pets or smoking. LOW PRICE FOR SUMMER MONTHS ONLY. Usually only available for 1-6 months. NOT available for 1 year lease. Guest is responsible for utilities May-September.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 N 82ND Place have any available units?
3320 N 82ND Place has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 N 82ND Place have?
Some of 3320 N 82ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 N 82ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
3320 N 82ND Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 N 82ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 3320 N 82ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3320 N 82ND Place offer parking?
No, 3320 N 82ND Place does not offer parking.
Does 3320 N 82ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 N 82ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 N 82ND Place have a pool?
Yes, 3320 N 82ND Place has a pool.
Does 3320 N 82ND Place have accessible units?
No, 3320 N 82ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 N 82ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3320 N 82ND Place has units with dishwashers.
