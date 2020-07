Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill internet access bocce court carport fire pit bike storage hot tub trash valet

Welcome to Del Sol Apartments, a fresh take on community living in Scottsdale. We offer newly remodeled apartment homes with contemporary finishes and appliances. Our community is recently renovated with a stylish new clubhouse, pool area, outdoor kitchen, and fitness center. Your dog will love the new pet park with agility course and you will love the new open park area with covered picnic seating. Walk to top North Scottsdale schools, recreation, shopping, and world-class dining. Elevate your lifestyle at Del Sol Apartments.