Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill internet access cats allowed garage 24hr maintenance coffee bar hot tub package receiving

Ninety Degrees offers the very best combo of location and lifestyle. Located in North Phoenix, moments from Scottsdale. Ninety Degrees offers spacious apartment homes with top of the line upgrades in include granite countertops, Quartz countertops, Tile Tub surrounds, Ceramic tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. Take a refreshing dip in or just lounge around our resort-style pool. Get a workout in our 24-hour state of the art fitness center or recharge after a long day at our fireside lounge. Location is King! Ninety Degrees provides commuters with instant connectivity to Phoenix and offers easy access to Loop 101, Route 51, Scottsdale Airport, Shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Call for more information.