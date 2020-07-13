All apartments in Phoenix
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes

5402 E Washington St · (602) 497-2858
Location

5402 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Sky Harbor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3060 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Unit 2049 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Unit 3008 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3030 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 1030 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 3041 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 865 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
conference room
internet access
Experience the Papago Park lifestyle in Phoenix.

We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit (Up to 1 Months Rent)
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin fee, $8 Utility Transfer Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: First Pet: $300, Second Pet: $200
limit: 2
rent: First Pet: $35, Second Pet: $30
restrictions: American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Rottweilers, Cane Corso, Presa Canarios, Bull Mastiffs, Wolf Hybrids. Proof of spay or neuter and up to date vaccines are required for pet approval.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Assigned Covered Parking: 1 Space Included, Private Attached or Detached Garage: $75-$100.
Storage Details: In-Unit Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes have any available units?
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes has 22 units available starting at $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes have?
Some of Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
