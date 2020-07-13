Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 2-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit (Up to 1 Months Rent)
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin fee, $8 Utility Transfer Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: First Pet: $300, Second Pet: $200
limit: 2
rent: First Pet: $35, Second Pet: $30
restrictions: American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Rottweilers, Cane Corso, Presa Canarios, Bull Mastiffs, Wolf Hybrids. Proof of spay or neuter and up to date vaccines are required for pet approval.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Assigned Covered Parking: 1 Space Included, Private Attached or Detached Garage: $75-$100.
Storage Details: In-Unit Storage Closet