9021 17th Ave. NE, upper

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Maple Leaf Home - Available Now! Spacious and inviting three bedroom home for lease in desirable Maple Leaf area. Tree-lined streets, a community center and lush parks all make this neighborhood a winner! Great features include cheery kitchen, dining area and cozy living room. Private deck off of dining room a plus. You will love your master suite with updated bathroom. Two other full sized bedrooms with shared bath. Loads of storage included. Gorgeous and mature plantings in your private backyard. Driveway and ample street parking available. No smokers, please.



Great location with easy access to I-5, Lake City, bus lines, Meadowbrook Community Center, play fields and indoor pool. Jane Addams Middle School and Nathan Hale High School both just a short walk away.



For more information or a viewing, please contact Nikki Wagner Avenue One Residential, Seattle - nikki@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-619-8124



#for lease #avenueoneresidential #neseattlerentals #mapleleaf



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5795651)