Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

9021 17th Ave. NE, upper

9021 17th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9021 17th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Maple Leaf Home - Available Now! Spacious and inviting three bedroom home for lease in desirable Maple Leaf area. Tree-lined streets, a community center and lush parks all make this neighborhood a winner! Great features include cheery kitchen, dining area and cozy living room. Private deck off of dining room a plus. You will love your master suite with updated bathroom. Two other full sized bedrooms with shared bath. Loads of storage included. Gorgeous and mature plantings in your private backyard. Driveway and ample street parking available. No smokers, please.

Great location with easy access to I-5, Lake City, bus lines, Meadowbrook Community Center, play fields and indoor pool. Jane Addams Middle School and Nathan Hale High School both just a short walk away.

For more information or a viewing, please contact Nikki Wagner Avenue One Residential, Seattle - nikki@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-619-8124

#for lease #avenueoneresidential #neseattlerentals #mapleleaf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5795651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9021 17th Ave. NE, upper have any available units?
9021 17th Ave. NE, upper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9021 17th Ave. NE, upper have?
Some of 9021 17th Ave. NE, upper's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9021 17th Ave. NE, upper currently offering any rent specials?
9021 17th Ave. NE, upper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9021 17th Ave. NE, upper pet-friendly?
No, 9021 17th Ave. NE, upper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9021 17th Ave. NE, upper offer parking?
No, 9021 17th Ave. NE, upper does not offer parking.
Does 9021 17th Ave. NE, upper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9021 17th Ave. NE, upper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9021 17th Ave. NE, upper have a pool?
Yes, 9021 17th Ave. NE, upper has a pool.
Does 9021 17th Ave. NE, upper have accessible units?
No, 9021 17th Ave. NE, upper does not have accessible units.
Does 9021 17th Ave. NE, upper have units with dishwashers?
No, 9021 17th Ave. NE, upper does not have units with dishwashers.

