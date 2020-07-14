Amenities
AMLI 535 is located in South Lake Union, at the intersection of Pontius Avenue North and Republican Street, a vibrant neighborhood where you can walk to work, hop on a streetcar, or go kayaking along 12 acres of waterfront. It is a city within a city where work, eclectic shopping, restaurants, entertainment and recreation are all within walking distance. With easy access to public transportation, I-5 and Highway 99, our apartments near Amazon offer convenience without the chaos. Our modern apartments boast exceptional community amenities that include a two-level state-of-the-art fitness center; 4,000-square-foot sky deck with outdoor entertainment facilities; cyber-zone business center; java cafe with Wi-Fi access and large screen TV; and convenient garage parking. Our studio, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments offer a choice of two interior finish packages. The apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens with stainless-steel appliances and custom maple cabinets; washers and dryers; nine-foot ceilings; large walk-in closets; and more! Select apartment homes feature breakfast bars, kitchen center islands, urban concrete floors, built-in workspaces, wrap-around decks, and scenic patios or balconies. We also offer live/work loft spaces with two-story windows and a smoke-free community inside and out.