AMLI 535
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

AMLI 535

535 Pontius Ave N · (253) 248-0536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease today and Receive 1 Month Free! Ask for Details. Exp 7/31/20,
Location

535 Pontius Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
South Lake Union

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 742 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,009

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit 442 · Avail. now

$2,014

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit 524 · Avail. now

$2,119

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 515 · Avail. Nov 3

$1,901

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 705 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,141

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 504 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,186

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 643 · Avail. Sep 15

$3,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit 444 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,247

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Unit 326 · Avail. now

$3,247

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI 535.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
green community
media room
AMLI 535 is located in South Lake Union, at the intersection of Pontius Avenue North and Republican Street, a vibrant neighborhood where you can walk to work, hop on a streetcar, or go kayaking along 12 acres of waterfront. It is a city within a city where work, eclectic shopping, restaurants, entertainment and recreation are all within walking distance. With easy access to public transportation, I-5 and Highway 99, our apartments near Amazon offer convenience without the chaos. Our modern apartments boast exceptional community amenities that include a two-level state-of-the-art fitness center; 4,000-square-foot sky deck with outdoor entertainment facilities; cyber-zone business center; java cafe with Wi-Fi access and large screen TV; and convenient garage parking. Our studio, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments offer a choice of two interior finish packages. The apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens with stainless-steel appliances and custom maple cabinets; washers and dryers; nine-foot ceilings; large walk-in closets; and more! Select apartment homes feature breakfast bars, kitchen center islands, urban concrete floors, built-in workspaces, wrap-around decks, and scenic patios or balconies. We also offer live/work loft spaces with two-story windows and a smoke-free community inside and out.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $12
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35
restrictions: Pets are limited by size and breed. Max number of 2 pets per apartment. A pet deposit, fee, and rent may be required. Please contact office for details.
Storage Details: Storage units (2x5-9x9), $15-$110/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI 535 have any available units?
AMLI 535 has 23 units available starting at $1,901 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI 535 have?
Some of AMLI 535's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI 535 currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI 535 is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease today and Receive 1 Month Free! Ask for Details. Exp 7/31/20,
Is AMLI 535 pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI 535 is pet friendly.
Does AMLI 535 offer parking?
Yes, AMLI 535 offers parking.
Does AMLI 535 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI 535 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI 535 have a pool?
No, AMLI 535 does not have a pool.
Does AMLI 535 have accessible units?
No, AMLI 535 does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI 535 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI 535 has units with dishwashers.
