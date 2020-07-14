Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center elevator 24hr gym parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard green community media room

AMLI 535 is located in South Lake Union, at the intersection of Pontius Avenue North and Republican Street, a vibrant neighborhood where you can walk to work, hop on a streetcar, or go kayaking along 12 acres of waterfront. It is a city within a city where work, eclectic shopping, restaurants, entertainment and recreation are all within walking distance. With easy access to public transportation, I-5 and Highway 99, our apartments near Amazon offer convenience without the chaos. Our modern apartments boast exceptional community amenities that include a two-level state-of-the-art fitness center; 4,000-square-foot sky deck with outdoor entertainment facilities; cyber-zone business center; java cafe with Wi-Fi access and large screen TV; and convenient garage parking. Our studio, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments offer a choice of two interior finish packages. The apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens with stainless-steel appliances and custom maple cabinets; washers and dryers; nine-foot ceilings; large walk-in closets; and more! Select apartment homes feature breakfast bars, kitchen center islands, urban concrete floors, built-in workspaces, wrap-around decks, and scenic patios or balconies. We also offer live/work loft spaces with two-story windows and a smoke-free community inside and out.