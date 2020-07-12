/
maple leaf
415 Apartments for rent in Maple Leaf, Seattle, WA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,260
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1146 sqft
Conveniently located across the street from Northgate Mall and Hubbard Homestead Park. Sleek apartments with stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Green community is handicapped accessible. Courtyard and guest suite available.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
10 Units Available
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
8 Units Available
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,900
883 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1126 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Park at Northgate Apartment Homes
10735 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Residents live in units with bathtub, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, gym, hot tub and pool. Located close to the Beaver Pond Natural Area.
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
2021 NE 98th Street
2021 Northeast 98th Street, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1530 sqft
Maple Leaf/Lake City Home - Available April 4th! Spacious four bedroom, mid-century rambler for rent in the Maple Leaf neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Maple Leaf
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,790
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1093 sqft
Beautiful area that's just one block from Green Lake. Near I-5. LEED certified one- and two-bedroom apartments with energy-efficient W/D, custom wood cabinetry, open-concept floor plan. Composting/recycling, rooftop deck, clubroom.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,193
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Located walking distance to Northgate Mall and minutes from Downtown Seattle, nature trails and shopping and dining. Units have modern fixtures, accented color walls and large closets. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Track 66
836 Northeast 66th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,275
241 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Track 66 in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
227 sqft
Building bridges between modern comfort and practical living in Seattle’s desirable Roosevelt neighborhood, a prime location for access to the city and its surroundings.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Maple Leaf Flats
442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,550
329 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A little something for everyone, that’s what we believe in. Compact studios, super cute open one bedrooms, well designed one bedrooms, and efficient two bedrooms that don’t waste space trying to impress, Maple Leaf Flats has what you need.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,760
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1000 sqft
Modern, upscale living situated right on Green Lake Park. Waterfront views, on-site gym, lush greenery and proximity to dining and entertainment. Sustainable apartments with European-style cabinetry and quartz countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
774 sqft
Living at Northbrook Place is convenient with easy access to freeways, entertainment, great shopping, fine dining and public transportation.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Rooster
900 NE 65th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,807
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to North Seattle with access to bus lines, dining, shopping, parks and nightlife. Modern apartments with updated features, open floor plans and high ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,190
223 sqft
Contemporary apartments in Seattle's' Roosevelt neighborhood with hardwood-style floors and stainless steel appliances. Comcast fiber and Wave-G connectivity and full-size washer and dryer. Residents can enjoy the rooftop deck and lounge.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,331
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,461
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1174 sqft
Comfortable and convenient apartment homes with large closets, private balcony, personal washer/dryer and great views. Community is close to public transportation and has a fitness center, heated swimming pool and tanning bed.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$950
201 sqft
Sustainable studio apartment homes with controlled access, big windows, energy-efficient appliances and radiant floor heating. Easy access to Highway 522, 20th Avenue and Green Lake.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,691
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
854 sqft
We are practicing social distancing in order to keep our community healthy and safe. For the time being, we will be hosting only virtual tours with no in person meetings for the time being.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
4 Units Available
Kavela Apartments
845 NE 66th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
There is plenty to explore when you live in the heart of the Roosevelt District at Kavela Seattle Apartments. When you're done exploring, come home to relax at Kavela.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
10 Units Available
Eleanor
800 NE 67th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,894
1718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1265 sqft
Destinations north and south only minutes away via I-5. Comfortable apartment homes include patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Participate in sponsored activities with fellow residents. 24-hour gym, billiards and shuffleboard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,714
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
975 sqft
Haller Post in Seattle, WA offers a respite from urban life. Located just north of downtown, these Seattle apartments for rent are close to everything you love about the city, without being in the thick of things.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,500
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
466 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 5, Ravenna Park and Northgate Mall, this community provides residents with free Wi-Fi in common areas, a rooftop terrace and saltwater spa. Apartments include 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Pladhus
838 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,050
202 sqft
Located in the Roosevelt neighborhood of Seattle, our studio apartments have modern and flexible floor plans designed to maximize your space! As a resident of Pladhüs, you’ll enjoy large, energy efficient windows, private patios, and views of
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Greenlake Terrace
7415 5th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
867 sqft
Welcome home to Greenlake Terrace Apartments located in North Seattle, WA. At Greenlake Terrace, you'll experience access to a variety of amenities and features including wonderful views, balconies and more.
Last updated January 6 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
St. Theodore on Roosevelt
6410 9th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,120
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a prestigious area of Seattle with close proximity to shopping and dining, the St. Theodore Apartments are perfect for the sophisticated urban dweller. Spacious floor plans to suit your needs.
