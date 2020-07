Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse elevator gym parking garage package receiving pool

Junction 47 is located in the heart of downtown West Seattle, right at the Junction, where people want to live, shop and play. Along with easy access to downtown Seattle, this close-knit, prideful neighborhood boasts an array of locally-owned shops, bars and eateries, as well as events throughout the year. Our new homes feature modern kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash, wood-style flooring, in-home washer/dryer and 9-ft. ceilings. Take in views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains from the rooftop deck, mingle with friends in the resident lounge or break a sweat in the fitness center. Our community even offers electric car charging stations and a pet-grooming area... it's all your fingertips at Junction 47 Apartments.