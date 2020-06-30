8509 A Midvale Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fabulous Green Lake Townhome - Welcome to this fabulous three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome in Licton Springs near Green Lake. This beautiful townhouse has a spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and a new gas range. The main floor also has a living room that features a cozy balcony, hardwood floors, dining space, and a half bath. Upstairs you will find vaulted ceilings, bathroom with soaking tub, two generously sized bedrooms with large closets, and new full sized washer and dryer. On the entry-level, there is a third bedroom / office, three quarter bath, and access to the one car garage. Step outside to the fenced patio.



Enjoy the best that north Seattle has to offer with cafes, dining, Licton Springs, Green Lake and more! Close to Northwest Hospital, UW Medicine, North Seattle Community College, and major thoroughfares for a seamless commute to SLU and downtown.



~12 to 18 month lease considered.

~ Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~ No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Tenants are responsible for yard care.

~Pet(s) considered case by case. Required pet screening and pet rent.



(RLNE5603891)