north college park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
429 Apartments for rent in North College Park, Seattle, WA
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,193
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Located walking distance to Northgate Mall and minutes from Downtown Seattle, nature trails and shopping and dining. Units have modern fixtures, accented color walls and large closets. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,331
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,461
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1174 sqft
Comfortable and convenient apartment homes with large closets, private balcony, personal washer/dryer and great views. Community is close to public transportation and has a fitness center, heated swimming pool and tanning bed.
8516 Nesbit Ave. N. #C
8516 Nesbit Avenue North, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1350 sqft
Great 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in N. Greenlake - Wonderful N. Greenlake town home ready for move in early June... Easy access to I-5 and city amenities; this town home is close to everything. All three levels are filled with light.
Results within 1 mile of North College Park
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,790
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1093 sqft
Beautiful area that's just one block from Green Lake. Near I-5. LEED certified one- and two-bedroom apartments with energy-efficient W/D, custom wood cabinetry, open-concept floor plan. Composting/recycling, rooftop deck, clubroom.
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,260
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1146 sqft
Conveniently located across the street from Northgate Mall and Hubbard Homestead Park. Sleek apartments with stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Green community is handicapped accessible. Courtyard and guest suite available.
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,325
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
918 sqft
Close to Evanston P-Patch Community Gardens, Lenny's Produce, Quality Food Center, multiple bus stops, D-Line Rapid Ride, Pipers Creek Trail, and Viewlands Elementary School. Amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, outdoor edgeless pool, and individually controlled thermostats.
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northlink Apartments in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Maple Leaf Flats
442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,550
329 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A little something for everyone, that’s what we believe in. Compact studios, super cute open one bedrooms, well designed one bedrooms, and efficient two bedrooms that don’t waste space trying to impress, Maple Leaf Flats has what you need.
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,395
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,027
947 sqft
Welcome to Prism – a new upscale apartment experience in the heart of Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. Prism is built for those looking to make connections with interesting people and the exciting places around them.
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,499
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,652
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
828 sqft
Full-size washer and dryer in every home. Large closets and custom maple cabinetry. Rooftop terraces with territorial views of Seattle available. Conveniently located with easy access to 99. Pet friendly.
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,760
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1000 sqft
Modern, upscale living situated right on Green Lake Park. Waterfront views, on-site gym, lush greenery and proximity to dining and entertainment. Sustainable apartments with European-style cabinetry and quartz countertops.
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,685
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
886 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
Janus
101 NW 85th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,795
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City living is full of options always growing and changing. And Janus is part of it in the artful and eclectic neighborhood of Greenwood, just 10 minutes north of downtown Seattle.
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,900
883 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1126 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,714
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
975 sqft
Haller Post in Seattle, WA offers a respite from urban life. Located just north of downtown, these Seattle apartments for rent are close to everything you love about the city, without being in the thick of things.
Greenwood Vista
11539 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
- Cozy two bedroom, two bathroom located off of Greenwood Avenue One bathroom with a shower is attached to the master bedroom The other bathroom is off the main hallway with a bathtub/shower combo Large deck with a nice view Natural light floods
Park at Northgate Apartment Homes
10735 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Residents live in units with bathtub, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, gym, hot tub and pool. Located close to the Beaver Pond Natural Area.
Greenlake Terrace
7415 5th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
867 sqft
Welcome home to Greenlake Terrace Apartments located in North Seattle, WA. At Greenlake Terrace, you'll experience access to a variety of amenities and features including wonderful views, balconies and more.
CREW APARTMENTS
8228 Green Lake Drive North, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our apartments in Green Lake, Washington are located in one of Seattle’s most sought-after neighborhoods. It’s a great place to walk, to bike, to meet people and make friends.
7914 Densmore Avenue North
7914 Densmore Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
850 sqft
Within Walking Distance of Greenlake & Local Shops - Property Id: 38863 Top Floor 1 Bedroom offering a great floor plan throughout, a Big Walk-in Closet, Spacious kitchen with eat in dining area, Beautiful hand crafted Mahogany woodwork and trim
1901 N 80th St 3
1901 North 80th Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
350 sqft
Greenlake Private Room - Property Id: 137868 Your own private room and bathroom on the 2nd floor, community kitchen and shared common area.
354 N 83rd St
354 North 83rd Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2100 sqft
354 N 83rd St Available 08/01/20 Greenlake/ Greenwood Craftsman Home - This craftsman style house has 3+ bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. First floor features hardwood floors, living room, dining room, and kitchen with breakfast nook.
8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207
8750 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1122 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Greenwood Condo - Two Bedroom, Two Bath - - View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.
