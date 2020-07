Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible courtyard elevator 24hr gym green community parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments internet cafe lobby online portal

Guinevere Apartments has a great selection of unique floor plans to suit your style and your budget! We have all the "must-haves" such as elevator service, controlled access entry systems and a gated parking facility, along with many extras, including a beautiful rooftop terrace with territorial and mountain views, a gas grill for residential use, and a well equipped 24-hour exercise facility. This is simply the best location with quick access to Highway 99, I-5, Greenlake Park and direct bus access to Seattle and UW. You will love Greenwood Ave with all of its eclectic shops, boutiques and fun restaurants right at your doorstep! Email us at guinevereapts@epicasset.com for more information!



