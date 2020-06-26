8257 Corliss Ave N - 6

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets

Very good convenient location in Greenlake neighborhood at I-5 and 85th Exit. Transportation close by. Parking off street in apartment lot. Low traffic, we are located at end of street in Residential neighborhood.



This is a Small 6 unit apartment building with laundry room onsite.

The available unit is safe and quiet Upstairs, sharing deck with one other apartment. One bedroom will fit king bed the other double bed. Generous closets. Good natural light from large windows in ea room.

Special bonus is the extra storage room off kitchen used as pantry and storage area - large shelving unit onwall.

Call for appointment to view prior to submitting online application at our website: TCTPM.COM. We offer a portal for rent payments and maintenance requests.