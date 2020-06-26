All apartments in Seattle
8257 Corliss Ave N - 6
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:24 PM

8257 Corliss Ave N - 6

8257 Corliss Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8257 Corliss Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very good convenient location in Greenlake neighborhood at I-5 and 85th Exit. Transportation close by. Parking off street in apartment lot. Low traffic, we are located at end of street in Residential neighborhood.

This is a Small 6 unit apartment building with laundry room onsite.
The available unit is safe and quiet Upstairs, sharing deck with one other apartment. One bedroom will fit king bed the other double bed. Generous closets. Good natural light from large windows in ea room.
Special bonus is the extra storage room off kitchen used as pantry and storage area - large shelving unit onwall.
Call for appointment to view prior to submitting online application at our website: TCTPM.COM. We offer a portal for rent payments and maintenance requests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8257 Corliss Ave N - 6 have any available units?
8257 Corliss Ave N - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8257 Corliss Ave N - 6 have?
Some of 8257 Corliss Ave N - 6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8257 Corliss Ave N - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
8257 Corliss Ave N - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8257 Corliss Ave N - 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8257 Corliss Ave N - 6 is pet friendly.
Does 8257 Corliss Ave N - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 8257 Corliss Ave N - 6 offers parking.
Does 8257 Corliss Ave N - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8257 Corliss Ave N - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8257 Corliss Ave N - 6 have a pool?
No, 8257 Corliss Ave N - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 8257 Corliss Ave N - 6 have accessible units?
No, 8257 Corliss Ave N - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 8257 Corliss Ave N - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8257 Corliss Ave N - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
