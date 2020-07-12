/
/
/
green lake
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:44 PM
630 Apartments for rent in Green Lake, Seattle, WA
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,790
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1093 sqft
Beautiful area that's just one block from Green Lake. Near I-5. LEED certified one- and two-bedroom apartments with energy-efficient W/D, custom wood cabinetry, open-concept floor plan. Composting/recycling, rooftop deck, clubroom.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Maple Leaf Flats
442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,550
329 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A little something for everyone, that’s what we believe in. Compact studios, super cute open one bedrooms, well designed one bedrooms, and efficient two bedrooms that don’t waste space trying to impress, Maple Leaf Flats has what you need.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,760
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1000 sqft
Modern, upscale living situated right on Green Lake Park. Waterfront views, on-site gym, lush greenery and proximity to dining and entertainment. Sustainable apartments with European-style cabinetry and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Greenlake Terrace
7415 5th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
867 sqft
Welcome home to Greenlake Terrace Apartments located in North Seattle, WA. At Greenlake Terrace, you'll experience access to a variety of amenities and features including wonderful views, balconies and more.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
CREW APARTMENTS
8228 Green Lake Drive North, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our apartments in Green Lake, Washington are located in one of Seattle’s most sought-after neighborhoods. It’s a great place to walk, to bike, to meet people and make friends.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7914 Densmore Avenue North
7914 Densmore Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
850 sqft
Within Walking Distance of Greenlake & Local Shops - Property Id: 38863 Top Floor 1 Bedroom offering a great floor plan throughout, a Big Walk-in Closet, Spacious kitchen with eat in dining area, Beautiful hand crafted Mahogany woodwork and trim
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1901 N 80th St 3
1901 North 80th Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
350 sqft
Greenlake Private Room - Property Id: 137868 Your own private room and bathroom on the 2nd floor, community kitchen and shared common area.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7925 Densmore Ave N #302
7925 Densmore Avenue North, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1002 sqft
7925 Densmore Ave N #302 Available 08/01/20 Spacious condo steps from Green Lake - Green Lake is just steps away from this nicely updated condo! Walk or run the lake whenever the mood strikes.
Results within 1 mile of Green Lake
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
7 Units Available
The Noble Apartments
4301 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,611
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,403
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
970 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a trendy neighborhood near 45th Street. Eye-catching color schemes, 24-hour fitness center and spacious layouts. Electric vehicle charging available. Controlled access. Hardwood-style flooring and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,016
278 sqft
Nors features 28 high-end studios spread over five floors with bike storage, and and a rooftop deck. This brand new community features cutting edge finishes, and stainless steel appliances. Nors is located a short walk (.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
275 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Phinney Flats in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Track 66
836 Northeast 66th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,275
241 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Track 66 in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
227 sqft
Building bridges between modern comfort and practical living in Seattle’s desirable Roosevelt neighborhood, a prime location for access to the city and its surroundings.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Wally
4111 Stone Way North, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
599 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wally in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,499
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,652
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
828 sqft
Full-size washer and dryer in every home. Large closets and custom maple cabinetry. Rooftop terraces with territorial views of Seattle available. Conveniently located with easy access to 99. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
10 Units Available
DXU Apartments
4230 11th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,235
214 sqft
WELCOME TO DXU Here you can enjoy all the benefits that the University District has to offer, without the hustle and chaos of living on campus.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
11 Units Available
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,744
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
537 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
726 sqft
Close to I-5 Expressway, University of Washington, University Playground, Trader Joe's, Sundance Cinemas, multiple bus stops, UW Tower, Neptune Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments with rooftop deck with grill area and panoramic views, electric car charging station, large windows, under-cabinet lighting.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Sundodger
4218 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,525
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
897 sqft
The U-District is where it's at.Shedding light on a balanced, Pacific Northwest lifestyle with modern, comfortable studio, one- & two-bedroom apartments along with vibrant and cozy building amenities.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Helix Ellipse
4751 12th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,423
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
940 sqft
Situated in the desirable University District, interiors feature climate control, gas range, spacious closets and window coverings. Enjoy internet access throughout, as well as on-site maintenance and management. Close to the I-5 and Ravenna Park.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Rooster
900 NE 65th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,807
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to North Seattle with access to bus lines, dining, shopping, parks and nightlife. Modern apartments with updated features, open floor plans and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,190
223 sqft
Contemporary apartments in Seattle's' Roosevelt neighborhood with hardwood-style floors and stainless steel appliances. Comcast fiber and Wave-G connectivity and full-size washer and dryer. Residents can enjoy the rooftop deck and lounge.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
6 Units Available
Square One Apartments
1020 NE 63rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,368
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the tree-lined Roosevelt neighborhood. Apartments feature oversized windows, quartz counters, barn-style bedroom doors and private balconies. On-site clubhouse, laundry and rooftop deck with mountain views. Bike storage and scooter parking available.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
14 Units Available
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,814
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,119
977 sqft
Smith & Burns apartments for rent in Seattle, is a well-crafted community in the heart of Washington. Conveniently located at 45th and Interlake Ave. N. you will experience real ease of living at Smith & Burns.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,331
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,461
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1174 sqft
Comfortable and convenient apartment homes with large closets, private balcony, personal washer/dryer and great views. Community is close to public transportation and has a fitness center, heated swimming pool and tanning bed.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WALake Forest Park, WAKenmore, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMercer Island, WABothell West, WAAlderwood Manor, WA