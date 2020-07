Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly bike storage car charging cc payments concierge e-payments game room internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving

Located near the main campus of the University of Washington, Lightbox luxury apartments are an ideal home base for students, faculty, and professionals. Residents enjoy upscale amenities designed to help them relax when they need to unwind. For chill time, venture up to the rooftop deck, complete with spectacular views of Seattle and Mount Rainier. The resident lounge offers quiet study tables as well as seating for gathering with friends. Inside each home, you’ll enjoy uniquely modern styling whether you choose a studio, one- or two-bedroom floor plans. Discover your next apartment home at Lightbox- now featuring the Smart Home package! We do not accept reusable tenant screening reports. Now accepting waitlist applications!